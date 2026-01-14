E-Residency In Kazakhstan: Digital Entry Point To The Market For Foreigners

The authorised state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan have introduced the e-Residency program for foreign nationals and stateless persons, aimed at providing digital access to certain government and commercial online services without the need for physical presence in the country.



The program is designed for foreign entrepreneurs, investors, and digital professionals and forms part of Kazakhstan's broader digital infrastructure and services ecosystem development.



Potential Features of the e-Residency Program



Based on publicly available information, the e-Residency program may potentially offer, inter alia:

issuance of a digital ID card with an Individual Identification Number (IIN) and access to digital identification tools;

access to certain financial and investment services, including stock markets, crypto platforms, and the use of an eSIM with a Kazakhstan phone number, subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant service providers;

the possibility to obtain a digital signature and access certain insurance products, in accordance with applicable rules;

a potential opportunity to open bank accounts using digital channels and use Kazakhstan-issued payment cards, subject to banks' internal procedures and KYC/AML requirements;

consideration of matters related to tax residency, as well as access to acquiring and payment services, strictly subject to compliance with applicable tax and financial regulations and internal policies of the relevant institutions.

Key Legal Disclaimers



The e-Residency status:

does not constitute a residence permit or any immigration status;

does not grant the right to reside or work in the Republic of Kazakhstan;

does not replace visa, migration, labor, or other regulatory requirements under Kazakhstan law.

From a legal perspective, e-Residency should be viewed as a digital access tool to certain services, rather than residency in the traditional legal sense.



Practical Implications and Current Status



In practice, the e-Residency program may be useful for:

initial remote interaction with Kazakhstan's digital services;

preliminary market entry planning and business structuring;

facilitating interaction with counterparties and certain financial institutions;

preparatory work for investment and commercial projects.

At the same time, it is important to note that the e-Residency program is currently at an early implementation stage, and established legal, banking, and tax practice has not yet been formed.



In addition, technical issues, temporary limitations of digital services, or system errors may occur at the initial stage of implementation, which may affect the timing and procedure for accessing relevant services. The actual scope of available features and the conditions for their practical use will continue to evolve as the program is implemented and as approaches of state authorities, banks, and other market participants are formed.

