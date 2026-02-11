What are the Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) visa requirements for hospitality employers?

Hospitality runs on continuity. When a chef or manager leaves, service quality drops. The employer nomination scheme, subclass 186, is a permanent residence pathway that supports retention for skilled hospitality staff. Delays and refusals usually come from three places. The wrong stream. A role that does not read as skilled and ongoing. An occupation or pay story that does not match the evidence.

Which 186 stream fits hospitality

Temporary Residence Transition Stream (TRT):

This stream suits workers already sponsored on a subclass 482, or an eligible bridging visa linked to that status. The core requirement is at least two years of eligible sponsored employment in the nominated occupation, within the required timeframe.

For applications lodged from 29 November 2025, only time employed by an approved sponsor counts toward that two year requirement. This matters in hospitality, where staff move between venues and groups, or work between sponsorship changes. Non sponsor time is at risk of not counting for a transition stream application lodged on or after that date.

Direct Entry Stream:

This stream suits offshore hires and onshore workers who do not meet the transition settings. Direct entry often requires a skills assessment and a minimum period of skilled experience in the nominated occupation. It also brings scrutiny on whether the role is skilled and whether the occupation fits the duties.

What home affairs expects from the employer

A lawfully operating business with capacity to employ

The nominating entity must be actively operating and lawful. Home Affairs looks for a business that trades, employs staff, and has capacity to meet salary and on costs for the nominated role.

A genuine full time position

The nominated role must be genuine and full time. Hospitality roles involve rosters and shift patterns. The risk arises where the role reads like casual backfill, seasonal demand, or a short term staffing fix. A strong nomination shows an ongoing organisational need, clear reporting lines, and a stable scope that matches the occupation.

Occupation match, not job title

A job title does not decide the occupation. Duties decide the occupation. Chef and cook are not interchangeable in law. Cafe or restaurant manager does not fit many working supervisors whose core work is shift coverage.

Caveats and venue models

Some hospitality occupations sit under caveats. A caveat is a legislative exclusion that blocks certain positions from employer sponsored pathways, even when an occupation appears on a list. For chefs, caveats affect the 186 direct entry pathway. Limited service restaurant settings are a known risk area for cafe or restaurant manager, cook, and chef roles.

Market salary and consistent payroll evidence

The nomination must show salary at or above the market salary rate and employment terms consistent with australian standards. In hospitality, mixed structures create friction. Base salary, super, penalties, allowances, and salary arrangements need to align across documents. The contract, position description, payslips, super payments, and tax records should tell one story.

Hospitality issues that commonly derail a nomination

Venue groups often operate through multiple entities. If the employee is paid by one entity, supervised by another, and rostered across sites, the nomination needs a clear employing entity and a coherent structure chart. Confusion on who employs the worker leads to requests for more information and delays.

Role drift is another common problem. A cafe manager who spends the week on the floor, or a chef whose duties shift to basic production across outlets, often stops matching the nominated occupation. If the business changes the role, the pathway needs review before lodging, not after. This is especially important for transition stream cases where the two year period must align with the nominated occupation.

Compliance history

Home Affairs looks at immigration compliance and broader regulatory risk. Underpayment findings, weak time and attendance records, and messy contractor arrangements increase scrutiny and slow assessment.

What the employee must meet

Age and exemptions

The standard age threshold for 186 is under 45 at time of application, with defined exemptions in specific scenarios.

English

Most applicants need competent english, unless an exemption applies. Test dates and expiry windows often set the pace for lodging.

Skills and experience

Direct entry often requires a suitable skills assessment and minimum skilled experience. Transition stream hinges on the two year sponsored employment requirement, and the 29 November 2025 rule makes sponsor continuity decisive for lodgements from that date.

Health and character

Police checks and health examinations apply for primary applicants and accompanying family members. These steps affect timing, especially where the worker has lived in multiple countries.

If you are considering a subclass 186 pathway for a chef, cook, or hospitality manager, contact Roam Migration Law. We will confirm the right stream, the right occupation, and the evidence needed before you lodge.

