Employer Nomination Scheme subclass 186 requirements for construction and engineering employers

The Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) is a permanent residence visa. An Australian employer nominates a skilled role. The worker applies for the visa. Health and character checks apply across all streams.

Construction and engineering employers deal with project based work, multi site delivery, and complex group structures. That makes role selection and evidence alignment more important than most sectors.

Streams Under Subclass 186

Home Affairs lists three streams.

Direct Entry (DE)

Temporary Residence Transition (TRT)

Labour Agreement

Direct Entry Stream

Direct Entry is used for workers applying straight to permanent residence, either offshore or onshore.

Direct Entry eligibility points

Home Affairs settings for Direct Entry include these requirements.

Eligible occupation under the Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL) settings

Under 45 at time of application, unless an exemption applies

At least 3 years relevant work experience, unless an exemption applies

Skills assessment and licensing

Home Affairs employer guidance states a skills assessment is required for Direct Entry unless an exemption applies. Where a role is regulated, the nominee must hold relevant registration or licensing where required.

The CSOL instrument

For Direct Entry, the occupation list and assessing authority settings sit in a legislative instrument. The instrument also includes "applicable circumstances" for some occupations. Those operate like caveats. They can exclude roles in certain settings even where the occupation name appears on the list.

If your team is choosing between similar occupations, the instrument table and caveats are where the decision needs to start.

Temporary Residence Transition Stream

TRT is used where the worker is already in Australia on an eligible temporary skilled visa and meets the stream settings. Home Affairs states the TRT stream has no occupation list. Occupation eligibility links back to the occupation on the worker's most recently held temporary skilled visa. For construction and engineering employers, TRT planning is often simpler than Direct Entry. The role alignment work still matters, but the CSOL is not the gatekeeper for TRT in the same way.

Labour Agreement Stream

Labour Agreement stream operates under the terms of the relevant labour agreement. The agreement sets the occupations, concessions, and nomination requirements. This stream is sector and business specific.

Construction And Engineering Roles

The core requirement is an eligible skilled occupation that matches the position. Titles vary across the industry. Home Affairs focuses on duties and skill level.

Examples that often arise in construction and engineering include:

Construction Project Manager

Project Builder

Engineering Manager

Civil, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering occupations

Engineering technologist level roles, depending on duties and qualification profile

The assessing authority and the skills assessment pathway depend on the occupation. For Direct Entry, the legislative instrument specifies the relevant assessing authority for each occupation.

Evidence Themes That Matter In This Sector

Construction and engineering files often run into trouble for reasons that have nothing to do with the worker's capability. It is the story across documents that breaks down.

Role description versus actual duties

A nomination that reads like a site supervisor role but is nominated as a higher level management occupation often draws scrutiny. Duty mapping needs to match the occupation tasks and seniority level.

Group structures and the "real" employer

Many construction groups use multiple entities. One entity holds the contract, another runs payroll, another holds licences or insurances. The nomination needs to match the employing entity and the control model. The file must show who directs the work, who pays the salary, and where the role sits in the business.

Multi site work and project pipelines

Movement between sites is normal. The nomination evidence should reflect that reality. Where the role depends on project work, the file usually relies on current contracts, forward work, and workforce planning documents to support the ongoing nature of the position.

Registration and licensing

Some roles require registration or licensing under state or national schemes. Home Affairs employer guidance ties regulated roles to relevant registration or licensing where required. This sits alongside any migration skills assessment requirement.

Employment Expectation After Visa Grant

Home Affairs employer guidance states the employment will be for at least 2 years after visa grant. This point matters for employers whose resourcing model is tied to short project cycles.

English, Health, And Character

Home Affairs lists standard health and character requirements for subclass 186. English requirements apply, with exemptions in limited settings depending on stream and circumstances.

2026 Immigration Outlook

Two settings drive most outcomes for construction and engineering employers. The occupation list and caveat settings for Direct Entry, as set by the legislative instrument. Role reality across entities, sites, and contracts, as shown in the evidence set.

Decision makers look for consistency across the file. The employing entity, the nominated position, the occupation code, and the supporting documents should match.

Roam supports construction and engineering employers with sponsored visa strategy and filings.

