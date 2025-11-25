Malaysia Updates Procedures For Employment Pass (EP) And Professional Visit Pass (PVP) Holders

Mandatory pass shortening before exiting Malaysia

In accordance with the directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA), the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) requires all companies to shorten their expatriates' passes prior to their permanent departure from Malaysia.

Required action before leaving Malaysia

Companies must submit a pass shortening application for expatriates who are permanently leaving Malaysia.

The application must be submitted via ESD Online under the "Sub-Product" tab.

Upon application approval, a Shorten Pass Slip will be issued, and it can be downloaded from ESD Online.

Pass holders are required to ensure that the Shorten Pass Slip remain in their possession throughout the departure process and present it upon request.

Implementation of exit clearance for expired Employment Pass (EP) And Professional Visit Pass (PVP) holders

Effective Nov. 18 2025, if no renewal or pass shortening application has been submitted after the pass expiry date, the company is obligated to complete the expatriate's Exit Clearance via ESD Online.

The Exit Clearance must be submitted within 30 days from the pass expiry date.

Failure to comply may result in restricted access to ESD Online, including the inability to submit and pay for new applications until the Exit Clearance is completed.

This arrangement shall remain in effect, subject to further instructions or an official directive from the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM).

Key Clarifications

The above is only for companies registered with ESD.

The pass shortening process (a.k.a. pass cancellations) has always been a requirement whether before or after departure (different processes applies respectively).

With the latest update, it appears that the authorities are starting to enforce it by now making the pass shortening mandatory.

The authorities have also introduced a new Exit Clearance process for expired EPs and PVPs that were not cancelled / pass not shortened before the exit. This will be for applications that are approved in ESD Online from 18 Nov 2025 onwards.

This Exit Clearance process must be completed within 30 days from the expired pass. From the FAQ, it appears that the authorities will be tracking this and the expired passes that were not shortened will appear in the Exit Clearance tab.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Pass Shortening & Exit Clearance

Subject: Pass Shortening Before Departure from Malaysia

What is the procedure before a pass holder permanently leaves Malaysia? The company is required to shorten their expatriate's current pass before permanently leaving the country.

How does a company submit the Shorten Pass application? The company may submit the Shorten Pass application via ESD Online under the Sub-Product tab.

What proof confirms that the Shorten Pass application submission is complete? Proof of Shorten Pass can be retrieved from the ESD Online by following the steps outlined below: Log in to the ESD Online Click on the Sub-Product tab located at the top right of the user interface Refer to the Shorten Pass on the left-hand side. Then, click on the 'Completed' selection to view and download the Shorten Pass Slip

Is a Shorten Pass application still necessary if the current pass validity is less than three (3) days? Yes. To permanently leave the country, it is compulsory for the company to shorten their expatriate's current pass regardless of their pass' balance validity period.



Subject: Implementation of Exit Clearance for Expired Employment Pass (EP) and Professional Visit Pass (PVP) Holders

What is the Exit Clearance, and why is it required? Exit Clearance is a mandatory declaration to confirm that expatriates have left Malaysia after their passes have expired, in cases where no Shorten Pass or renewal applications have been recorded in the ESD Online.

Who is required to submit the Exit Clearance? Companies are required to submit the Exit Clearance for all expired Employment Pass (EP) and Professional Visit Pass (PVP) holders whose applications have been approved in the ESD Online on 18/11/2025 onwards

How to submit for the Exit Clearance? The Exit Clearance must be submitted through ESD Online by following the steps outlined below: Log in to the ESD Online Click on the Application tab located at the top right of the user interface Refer to the Application Status on the left-hand side. Then, click on the 'Exit Clearance' selection Complete the required fields and upload the necessary supporting documents

How does the Exit Clearance work? ESD Online identifies all the expired passes. ESD Online will automatically monitor the applicant's whereabouts, whether within or outside the country, for up to 30 days. If no exit is detected within 30 days after the latest pass has expired, the company must declare the expatriate's exit information in the Pending Exit Declaration under the Exit Clearance selection.

What documents are required to submit the Exit Clearance in the ESD Online? Latest copy of passport – full pages (Compulsory) Mandatory to provide one of the following documents: Proof of Exit – Latest Exit Stamp / Boarding pass / Autogate Slip; OR A copy of the pass that was shortened abroad by the Malaysian Embassy; OR A statutory declaration endorsed by a Commissioner of Oaths accompanied by a justification letter certified by the employer

Is there a deadline for the Exit Clearance submission? Companies are given 30 days from the expatriate's latest pass expiry date to declare the expatriate's exit information via the Exit Clearance selection. If the system detects that no exit has been performed within 30 days after the pass expiry, the company is required to declare the exit information in the Pending Exit Declaration under the Exit Clearance selection within seven (7) days

What happens if the Exit Clearance was not submitted? Failure to complete the Exit Clearance will result in restrictions on the company's ESD Online account, preventing the submission of new applications.

Will the company be able to submit new applications if the Exit Clearance submission is currently in processing? Yes, the company may continue to submit new applications, provided that the Exit Clearance for the relevant expatriates has been initiated.

How to identify which expatriates are required for Exit Clearance? A list of EP and PVP holders whose passes have expired without renewal or Shorten Pass will be displayed in the ESD Online under the Exit Clearance selection.

Who can a company reach for further assistance with the implementation of the Exit Clearance? Company may contact MYXpats Centre via: Email: helpdesk@myxpats.com.my or Telephone: +603-7839 7171



