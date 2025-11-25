South Korea Updates Eligibility Criteria For D-8 Visa Issuance Number (VIN)

Effective Nov. 2025, the Suwon Immigration Office has updated the eligibility criteria for D-8 Visa Issuance Number (VIN) applications. This new requirement is only applicable to cases processed by the Suwon Immigration Office, where the company's registered business address is in Suwon.

Applicants are now required to satisfy the minimum career experience requirements corresponding to their highest level of education.

Highest Level of Education Minimum Career Experience Required Bachelor's degree 5 years Master's degree 2 years Doctorate degree N/A

Key Requirements

The applicant's career experience must be relevant to the position at the host company.

Proof of experience must be provided through a career certificate or certificate of employment.

The experience does not need to be recent.

The applicant's major need not be related to the position.

The educational background must be verified by an education certificate in English.

Applicants who do not meet the above criteria must undergo pre-consultation with the Suwon Immigration VIN officer.

The requirements may change without prior notice due to circumstances at the Suwon Immigration Office.

Additional Requirements

A copy of the identification of the Korean entity's representative

A copy of the D-8 expatriate list, as required by the conditions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.