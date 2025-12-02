India eVisa Categories Expanded

Alexander Witt’s articles from Clark Hill are most popular:

India has expanded its eVisa framework to include four new categories:

e-Transit Visa – For travelers passing through India en route to a third country, allowing two entries for 30 days from date of visa issuance e-Mountaineering Visa – For individuals participating in approved mountaineering expeditions, allowing a single-entry for stays of up to six months from date of visa issuance (pre-clearance document is required from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation) e-Film Visa – for foreign nationals undertaking film or documentary production in India, allowing stays for up to one year from date of visa issuance (pre-clearance document is required from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) e-Entry Visa – for persons of Indian origin, spouses and dependents of certain visa holders

These categories will be processed online and aim to simplify entry access to India while maintaining existing compliance requirements. Other previously existing eVisa categories (tourist, business, medical and conference) remain unchanged.

