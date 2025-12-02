ARTICLE
2 December 2025

India eVisa Categories Expanded

CH
Clark Hill

Contributor

Clark Hill logo

At Clark Hill, our value proposition is simple. We offer our clients an exceptional team, dedicated to the delivery of outstanding service. We recruit and develop talented individuals and empower them to contribute to our rich diversity of legal and industry experience. With locations spanning across the United States, Ireland, and Mexico, we work in agile, collaborative teams, partnering with our clients to help them reach and exceed their business goals.

Clark Hill. Simply Smarter.

Explore Firm Details
India has expanded its eVisa framework to include four new categories...
India Immigration
Alexander Witt
Alexander Witt’s articles from Clark Hill are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • in India
Clark Hill are most popular:
  • within Immigration, Family and Matrimonial and Tax topic(s)

India has expanded its eVisa framework to include four new categories:

  1. e-Transit Visa – For travelers passing through India en route to a third country, allowing two entries for 30 days from date of visa issuance
  2. e-Mountaineering Visa – For individuals participating in approved mountaineering expeditions, allowing a single-entry for stays of up to six months from date of visa issuance (pre-clearance document is required from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation)
  3. e-Film Visa – for foreign nationals undertaking film or documentary production in India, allowing stays for up to one year from date of visa issuance (pre-clearance document is required from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)
  4. e-Entry Visa – for persons of Indian origin, spouses and dependents of certain visa holders

These categories will be processed online and aim to simplify entry access to India while maintaining existing compliance requirements. Other previously existing eVisa categories (tourist, business, medical and conference) remain unchanged.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Alexander Witt
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More