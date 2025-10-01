New Immigration And Foreigners Act

Effective Sept. 1, 2025, India enacted a unified, digital immigration law.
Key Rules
- Fraud Penalties: 2–7 years' imprisonment and fines of INR 100,000–1,000,000 for fraudulent documents.
- Institutional Reporting: Hotels, schools, and hospitals must report foreign residents or face penalties.
- Carrier Requirements: Airlines and shipping firms must submit advance passenger and crew data.
