May 2025 Visa Bulletin Shows Slight Advancement For EB-3 India And Retrogression For EB-5 India

The Visa Bulletin for May 2025 shows slight forward movement in the final action dates for EB-3 India, and retrogression for EB-5 India. The bulletin remains consistent in the EB-1 and EB-2 categories for all countries.

Quick Hits

The May 2025 final action dates in the EB-3 categories are unchanged for all countries except India, which has moved ahead by two weeks.

The May 2025 final action dates in the EB-5 categories are unchanged for all countries except India, which has retrogressed by six months.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed it will accept adjustment of status applications based on the final action dates chart in May 2025.

img

Source: U.S. Department of State, May 2025 Visa Bulletin

The final action dates chart shows only slight movement since the final action dates chart in the April 2025 Visa Bulletin of the following categories and countries:

EB-3 India has advanced two weeks from April 1, 2013, to April 15, 2013.

EB-5 India retrogressed six months from November 1, 2019, to May 1, 2019.

Next Steps

Starting May 1, 2025, individuals with a priority date earlier than the listed final action date can file a Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.

