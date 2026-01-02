Decoding India's e-visa Regime (Video)

- within Immigration, Criminal Law and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
India has recalibrated its gateway for foreign visitors. This video walks you through the latest changes to the E-Visa regime, including the revised fee structure introduced in December 2025 and the updated duration limits across visa categories. Gain a clear, practical understanding of the new rules and prepare to obtain your Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) with confidence.
