Citizenship Amendment Rules 2026: OCI Cardholders, Digitalisation Of Registration Framework, And Dual Passport Restrictions For Minors

On 30 April 2026, the Central Government notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026 to amend the Citizenship Rules, 2009. The amendments effect a transition from a paper based and officer driven administrative regime to a centralized digital system.

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On 30 April 2026, the Central Government notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 20261 to amend the Citizenship Rules, 2009. The amendments effect a transition from a paper based and officer driven administrative regime to a centralized digital system. By providing for issuance of OCI cards including electronic OCI, mandating online procedures for registration and renunciation, and recognising electronic cancellation and record maintenance, the revised rules reduce procedural requirements and dispense with physical documentation and periodic reporting. The amendments consequently shift legal recognition, compliance, and administrative oversight to a technology enabled framework.

I. Passport Restriction for Minor Children (Rule 3)

Rule 3 of the Citizenship Rules, 2009 required a parent-applicant to submit Form I to the Indian consulate in the country where the child was born, accompanied by a declaration that the child does not hold the passport of any other country. This declaration merely reflected the child’s status at the time of application.

The amended rule, in contrast, imposes a continuing obligation by requiring that the child shall not hold a passport at any time, thereby extending the requirement prospectively. The new proviso to Rule 3, as inserted through the present amendment, reads as hereunder:

“Provided that the applicant in such cases shall note that the minor child cannot at any time hold the passport of any other country while also holding the Indian passport.”

A corresponding serial number 10A is inserted in Part II of Form I of the Citizenship Rules, 2009, requiring the applicant parent to formally acknowledge this obligation on the application form itself. Previously, a parent could have registered a child’s birth at an Indian consulate and later obtained a foreign passport for the child without any recorded acknowledgment that doing so was inconsistent with the child’s Indian citizenship.

II. Mandatory Online OCI Applications (Rules 29 and 31)

Under the 2009 Rules, Rule 29(1) required OCI applications under section 7A to be made in Form XXVIII, while Rule 31 prescribed the authorities to whom applications should be submitted, in duplicate. As per Rule 31(a)(i), applicants in India would submit one copy to a Foreigners Regional Registration Officer or directly to the Foreigners Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, while applicants abroad submitted it to the relevant Indian Mission or Post.

The 2026 rules replace Rule 29(1) with a single, unambiguous provision: applications must now be made electronically on the designated online portal2. Simultaneously, the words “in duplicate” are deleted from Rule 31, and sub-clause (a)(ii), permitting direct submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs, is removed entirely. The practical effect is a clean break from paper-based processing. Every OCI application filed on or after the enactment of the Rules must go through the designated portal; no other mode of submission is recognised under the rules.

III. Electronic OCI Registration and the Digital Register (Rule 33)

Rule 33 of the 2009 Rules provided that every person registered as an OCI cardholder under section 7A would be issued a certificate of registration in Form XXIX, signed by an officer not below the rank of Under Secretary to the Government of India. The issuing authority was required to maintain a register in Form XXX and forward a copy to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the first week of every month.

The 2026 rules substitute Rule 33 entirely. The new Rule 33(1) provides that a registered OCI cardholder shall be issued “an Overseas Citizen of India card in physical form or an electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) registration”, both in accordance with the revised Form XXIX. Rule 33(2) replaces the monthly paper-forwarding obligation with a requirement that the issuing authority maintain the register “in electronic form.”

Until now, OCI status was closely linked to the physical OCI card, which served as both proof and the practical means of using that status. The e-OCI changes this by allowing OCI status to exist purely as a digital record in a government register. This has practical consequences. The process for renunciation or cancellation will now differ depending on whether a person holds a physical OCI card or an e-OCI registration. It also allows government agencies to update records in real time, which is especially relevant for immigration and border control, while removing the earlier monthly reporting process that often caused delays.

IV. Electronic Renunciation and Cancellation Of OCI Status (Rules 34 and 35)

The 2009 Rules required a declaration of renunciation of OCI status under section 7C to be made in Form XXXI, accompanied by the original certificate of registration, and submitted to the relevant Indian Mission, Post, or the Ministry of Home Affairs. The issuing authority would then issue an acknowledgement in Form XXXII and remove the declarant from the register.

The substituted Rule 34(1) mandates that the renunciation declaration be made electronically on the designated online portal. Where the OCI card was issued in physical form, the original must still be physically surrendered to the Indian Mission, Post, or the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer. For e-OCI holders, no physical surrender is required or possible. Rule 34(2) requires the acknowledging authority to issue the acknowledgement electronically through the same portal and to update the electronic register accordingly.

The cancellation provisions in Rule 35 are amended in a complementary sense. Taken together, these amendments produce a coherent, dual-track regime, one set of procedures for physical card holders, another for e-OCI holders that is logically consistent with the bifurcation introduced in Rule 33.

V. Biometric Consent and The Fast Track Immigration Programme (Form XXVIII)

The revised OCI application form (Form XXVIII) includes a new consent clause. Applicants must now mandatorily (i) consent to share biometric information collected during OCI registration when they separately apply for the Fast Track Immigration Programme in future; and (ii) consent to automatic enrolment in the Fast Track Immigration Programme using that biometric information, without a separate application.

There is no option to withhold consent entirely. In effect, linking biometric data to the Fast Track Immigration Programme is a condition of OCI registration.

VI. Revised Appeal and Review Provisions (Rules 42 and 42A)

The old Rule 42 provided a single appellate route for anyone aggrieved by a citizenship or OCI decision, which was to apply for revision to an authority one rank higher than the one that made the decision. Simple in theory, but it created practical confusion for OCI decisions made at Indian Missions abroad, where it was not always clear which authority ranked "one higher."

The new Rule 42 splits this into two tracks. For general citizenship decisions, the "one rank higher" principle is retained. For OCI-specific decisions done by Indian Missions, Posts, or Foreigners Regional Registration Officers, the Central Government will now designate an authority. In both cases, the affected person must be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard before the revision is decided. This right to be heard is now expressly written into the rules, not merely implied.

Furthermore, a new Rule 42A deals with review applications under section 15A. The Central Government must now give these applicants an opportunity to be heard before disposing of their review. Previously, this process had no dedicated procedural rules. Finally, other minor corrections are also introduced.

VII. Conclusion

By introducing digital processes and ongoing obligations, the revised rules enhance administrative efficiency while simultaneously expanding the scope of compliance beyond the point of application, thereby strengthening regulatory oversight in a technology enabled environment. This shift also places a greater onus on applicants and cardholders to ensure continuous compliance with prescribed conditions, while enabling authorities to exercise real time supervision through centralized electronic records.

Footnotes

1. Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026, G.S.R. 323(E), Gazette of India Extraordinary dated 30 April 2026.

2. Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Online OCI Services Portal, available at: https://ociservices.gov.in.

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