15 December 2025

New Zealand Updates Policy On Submitting AEWV Applications

CH
Clark Hill

Contributor

Effective Dec. 8, 2025, a valid police clearance certificate (PCC) must be provided when submitting Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) applications.
New Zealand Immigration
Melvin Ng
Going forward, receipts showing that the applicant has applied for a PCC will no longer be accepted and may result in the application being denied or the visa being issued with a shorter validity.

This change is intended to decrease AEWV processing times as applicants who submit all required documents, including a valid PCC, are expected to receive a quicker decision.

Immigration New Zealand will keep AEWV applications open and contact applicants to request any missing police certificates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Melvin Ng
