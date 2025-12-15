New Zealand Updates Policy On Submitting AEWV Applications

Melvin Ng’s articles from Clark Hill are most popular:

Effective Dec. 8, 2025, a valid police clearance certificate (PCC) must be provided when submitting Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) applications.

Going forward, receipts showing that the applicant has applied for a PCC will no longer be accepted and may result in the application being denied or the visa being issued with a shorter validity.

This change is intended to decrease AEWV processing times as applicants who submit all required documents, including a valid PCC, are expected to receive a quicker decision.

Immigration New Zealand will keep AEWV applications open and contact applicants to request any missing police certificates.

