The 482 (SID) Visa. How To Change Employers Without Risking A Breach

If you hold, hire, or manage staff on the 482, Condition 8607 sets the ground rules. It tells you who the visa holder can work for, what job they must do, when they must start, and what happens if employment stops. Since 1 July 2024 the rules around employment gaps are more flexible, but there are still clear limits and steps to follow.

What 8607 requires in simple terms

Condition 8607 applies to primary 482 holders. It requires the person to work only in the nominated occupation and only for their approved sponsor. If the sponsor is an Australian business, the person may also work for an associated entity of that sponsor. If the sponsor is an overseas business, work must be only in that sponsor's business. The person must start work within 90 days of the visa grant if onshore at grant, or within 90 days of arrival if granted offshore. If a licence or registration is mandatory for the occupation, it must be held within 90 days and kept current.

If employment ceases, the person can be not working in the nominated occupation for up to 180 consecutive days, and no more than 365 days in total during the visa period. If they go over these limits without a new nomination or visa in place, they risk a breach and possible cancellation. These 180 and 365 day limits apply from 1 July 2024 under the Work Related Visa Conditions amendment.

Since 7 December 2024 Home Affairs uses the "Skills in Demand" label for subclass 482. The subclass number did not change. Program pages now refer to the Skills in Demand (subclass 482) visa.

Changing employers in the same occupation

To move to a new employer in the same occupation, the new business must lodge a nomination for you. You do not need a new 482 visa if the occupation does not change, but you cannot start working for the new employer until that new nomination is approved. Time your move inside the 180 day window and keep records of when employment ended and when the new nomination was lodged.

If there is any change to hours, pay, location, or duties with the current sponsor, the sponsor may need to notify Home Affairs through the change in situation and sponsor obligation channels. Build this into HR handover checklists.

Changing occupation

If the new role is a different ANZSCO occupation, you need both a new nomination and a new 482 visa grant before you start work in that new occupation. Starting early is a breach of 8607. Assess the 186 ENS pathway if the change reflects a genuine step up, because it may be a cleaner route than trying to refit a 482 mid stream.

Start work and licensing clocks

Mark two 90 day clocks. The first is start work after grant or arrival. The second is licensing or registration where it is mandatory for the occupation. Both must be met and the licence must be kept current. If a licence is refused or cancelled you must tell the Department and stop any work that needs that licence.

If employment stops

From the day employment ends, your 180 day allowance starts. You can have several such periods, but the total time not working in line with 8607 cannot exceed 365 days across the visa period. Options inside the window include a new 482 nomination in the same occupation, a new visa, or departure. Track your days and keep evidence.

Employers should notify cessation promptly using the sponsor notification process in ImmiAccount. Keep a copy of the notice and the effective date on file.

Three practical scenarios

You have a job offer with a new employer in the same occupation

Worker: give notice, collect your end date in writing, and confirm the ANZSCO stays the same. Ask the new employer to lodge the nomination as soon as possible. Do not start with the new employer until the nomination is approved. Keep your 90 day licence obligations in view.

Employer: prepare a clean nomination with matching duties, location, and pay. Line up payroll settings to start after approval. If you are the former sponsor, lodge the cessation notice. Redundancy with no new sponsor yet

Worker: record the cessation date, track your 180 day period, and pursue roles in your occupation. If time is short, consider a new visa strategy. Do not exceed the 365 day cumulative cap.

Employer: submit the cessation notice. Provide documents that show end date for your records. Promotion that changes occupation

Worker and employer: if duties now match a different ANZSCO, you need a new nomination and a new 482 visa grant before starting the new job. Consider whether a 186 ENS pathway is smarter if the promotion is permanent.

Quick checklists

Visa holder changing jobs

Same occupation. New employer lodges nomination. Do not start until approval. Track 180 and 365 days. Hold any licence within 90 days.

Sponsoring employer taking over a 482

Confirm occupation, duties, location, pay. Lodge nomination early. Start only after approval. Keep payroll and PD aligned. Former sponsor to lodge cessation notice.

482 vs 494 vs 186 in this context

482 is temporary and tied to 8607. It offers mobility in the same occupation with a nomination transfer after approval. 494 is regional and has its own work condition rules, with location controls. 186 is permanent and can avoid repeat nomination transfers. The right choice depends on timing, occupation, and business need.

What to do next

Employers, if you plan to move a worker across or restructure roles, speak with our team before you act. We map a clean nomination path, align duties and pay, and set a timeline that fits the 90 and 180 day rules. Visa holders, if you are between sponsors or considering a promotion, get advice early to avoid a breach.

Need a clean 482 transfer plan. Talk to Roam's employer-sponsorship team today. Book a consultation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.