How Health, Aged Care, Tech And Defence Employers Stay Off The Prohibited Employer Register

Australia now has a much sharper focus on employers that rely on sponsored workers. Migrant worker protection laws and higher penalties apply under the Migration Amendment (Strengthening Employer Compliance) Act 2024.Alongside sponsor sanctions, the Australian Border Force has started to publish a Prohibited Employer Register for businesses that have seriously, deliberately or repeatedly broken the law .

Health, aged care, tech and defence employers often face chronic skill shortages and heavy reliance on temporary visa holders. That combination brings real upside, and real exposure. A serious compliance failure can block access to new sponsored workers, trigger public naming and lead to wage enforcement action.

This article gives HR, in house legal and executives a structured way to think about corporate immigration risk. The focus is program design, governance and practical controls, not theory.

Why immigration compliance now sits on the board agenda

Recent reforms moved migrant worker exploitation from a narrow workplace issue to a broader enforcement priority. The Strengthening Employer Compliance Act created new criminal offences and civil penalties for employers that coerce non citizens to breach visa conditions or accept exploitative arrangements. The same package introduced a formal power for the Minister to declare a person a prohibited employer following a migrant worker sanction, with details published for transparency.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, migrant worker protections deter employers and others in the labour chain from using a person's migration status to exploit them. The Australian Border Force states that prohibited employer declarations prevent employers from hiring additional temporary visa holders for a period.

Consequences go beyond a civil penalty. A public listing on the Prohibited Employer Register affects reputation, tender outcomes, funding decisions and recruitment. Government material makes clear that enforcement targets both direct employers and others in the labour chain, including labour hire firms.

Boards and audit committees now expect immigration risk to appear in enterprise risk registers alongside wage compliance, work health and safety and privacy. HR, legal and risk leaders need a program that stands up to questioning from directors, regulators and unions.

Where sponsorship programs create real risk

Australian Border Force guidance on sponsor sanctions stresses that sponsors must comply with both immigration and workplace laws. Exploitation of foreign workers attracts sanctions, including cancellation or barring of sponsorship approval. At a program level, exposure tends to arise in a few recurring areas.

Pay and minimum income thresholds

Sponsors must pay at least the amount stated in the nomination and meet minimum income thresholds, alongside award or enterprise agreement rates. Underpayments and unlawful deductions sit at the centre of many Fair Work Ombudsman cases involving migrant workers.

Duties and occupation drift

Visa programs assume sponsored workers perform duties that match the nominated occupation. Role creep into higher or lower skilled tasks, or transfer into a different function, can undermine that link. Risk increases where job titles change without a review of nomination settings.

Location, hours and leave

Many employer sponsored visas assume a particular work location and a full time pattern. Long unpaid leave, chronic underemployment or relocation to another site without review may trigger sponsorship concerns.

Failure to report changes

Sponsors must report certain events to Home Affairs within required timeframes. That includes changes in duties, locations or employment status for sponsored staff. Weak internal reporting channels between front line managers, HR and legal often lead to missed notifications.

Sector dynamics then amplify risk:

Health and aged care employers juggle roster gaps, overtime, agency staff and labour hire arrangements, often across multiple entities. That environment increases the chance of underpayments or non compliant use of sponsored workers.

Tech employers often rely on remote work, flexible roles and contractor arrangements. Role drift and location changes arise frequently, which places pressure on monitoring and documentation.

Defence and national security related employers must manage sponsorship alongside citizenship, security clearances and access to restricted sites. Any investigation into exploitation or serious non compliance sits uncomfortably with security expectations

Governance model: who owns corporate immigration risk

Responsibility for corporate immigration risk spreads across several functions, which often leads to gaps. A clear governance model helps.

HR and People teams usually manage day to day sponsorship and contact with sponsored staff.

In house legal interprets migration and workplace law, advises on difficult scenarios and manages high risk decisions such as self reporting.

Risk and compliance teams hold the enterprise view, report to boards and maintain risk registers.

Finance owns payroll accuracy, budgeting and compliance with salary thresholds.

Business units and line managers control day to day work, rosters and performance decisions.

Without structure, sponsorship decisions drift down to local managers and external agents. A better approach uses clear policies and decision trees that set out:

Which roles are in scope for sponsorship in each business unit.

Who approves a new sponsorship request, and on what criteria.

Steps required before a change in duties, location or hours for a sponsored worker.

How restructures, stand downs or redundancies proceed where sponsored staff hold affected roles.

For example, a policy might require HR and legal approval before a sponsored nurse in aged care moves from one facility to another or shifts to part time. A similar flow might apply before a sponsored software engineer in a tech firm moves into a product management role.

Documented guidance helps managers recognise when a change raises immigration risk instead of leaving that decision to intuition. Well structured flows also show regulators that the organisation takes migrant worker protections seriously.

Sector risk profiles

Health and aged care

High dependence on nurses, care staff and allied health professionals on temporary visas, combined with funding pressures and complex rostering, drives risk. A high risk scenario involves underpayments for sponsored personal care workers across multiple sites with labour hire in the mix. Controls include centralised approval for agency and labour hire use, regular pay audits for sponsored staff and clear reporting lines from facility managers to HR and legal.

Tech

Tech employers often place sponsored workers in hybrid or remote roles and adjust duties as products shift. A high risk scenario involves a sponsored software engineer moving into a sales or product role without review of occupation settings or pay. Controls include automated prompts in HRIS when duties or reporting lines change and mandatory legal review for role changes affecting sponsored staff.

Defence and national security industries

Sponsorship intersects with security clearances, citizenship pathways and access to classified material. A high risk scenario involves sponsored staff working on sensitive projects without alignment between visa, clearance and role settings. Controls include a joint framework between HR, security and legal covering clearances, visa conditions and exit planning for sponsored staff who cannot progress through security processes.

Public and NFP providers

Hospitals, aged care providers and education institutions in the public and NFP sectors face intense media and regulator scrutiny. A high risk scenario involves chronic underpayments for visa holders, followed by Fair Work enforcement and public commentary. Controls include board level oversight of wage and immigration risk, regular external audits and transparent engagement with unions and regulators.



HR and legal teams who want a quick sense of their position start with Roam's Immigration Compliance Quiz at https://www.roammigrationlaw.com/immigration-compliance-quiz/. The quiz steps through sponsorship settings, VEVO checks, wage controls and governance in a short series of practical questions. The result highlights key strengths and gaps and gives a shared reference point for conversations with executives, risk and the board.

Next steps and Roam's role

Boards and executives in health, aged care, tech and defence can start with a short self check:

Does the organisation understand where sponsored workers sit, by role, site and business unit.

Are policies and decision flows for sponsorship clear, documented and followed.

Does HRIS and payroll data align with visa records and sponsor obligations.

Do wage compliance reviews include sponsored cohorts and labour hire.





Roam Migration Law offers a corporate immigration risk and sponsorship program health check for employers that want a structured review.

HR, legal and risk leaders who see gaps or pressure points in their program can reach out to discuss a health check, or raise a specific concern about sponsorship settings, SID or 482 strategy, or audit exposure.

Over time, a structured program that treats immigration as enterprise risk will do more than satisfy regulators. That program supports a stable workforce and a fair deal for migrant workers, which is exactly what the reforms aim to achieve.



Book a strategy meeting with Roam.