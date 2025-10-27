ARTICLE
27 October 2025

Subclass 482 Visa: New English Test Rules From 13 Sept 2025

This legislative change comes into effect on Monday, 13 September 2025, and introduces updated English language requirements.
Kylie Treser
On 8 September 2025, the Department of Home Affairs released the Migration (English Language Test Requirements for Subclass 482 Visas) Instrument 2025 under the Migration Regulations 1994.

This legislative change comes into effect on Monday, 13 September 2025, and introduces updated English language requirements for applicants under the Skills in Demand (subclass 482) - Specialist and Core Skills streams.

Key Changes Employers and Applicants Should Know

  1. More English Tests Accepted

    The following tests are now recognised for Subclass 482 visa applications:
    • CELPIP General - Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program
    • LANGUAGECERT Academic
    • Michigan English Test (MET)
  1. Combining Scores Across Multiple Tests

    Applicants may now meet the required English test scores by combining components from specified tests, provided all were completed within the three years prior to the visa application.
  1. Extended Validity of Test Results

    From 13 September 2025, English test results are valid for three years, calculated retrospectively from the date of the visa application. This means:
    • Any tests taken within the past three years can be used.
    • Scores from multiple tests can be combined, offering applicants more flexibility.

Why This Matters

These updates make the Subclass 482 visa pathway more accessible by:

  • Broadening recognised test options
  • Allowing test component "mix-and-match"
  • Extending how long results remain valid

For employers, this means a wider pool of potential skilled candidates can more easily meet English requirements.

You can access the full legislative instrument here: Legislation.gov.au

Official announcement from the Department of Home Affairs: View here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

