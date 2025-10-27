Legal Documents Employers Must Submit To Sponsor A Worker

What Documents Do Employers Need to Sponsor a Worker on the Skills in Demand Visa?

If your business is planning to hire talent from overseas on Australia's new Skills in Demand (SID) visa, you'll need to get your paperwork in order before the worker ever sets foot onshore.

The SID visa is the long-awaited replacement for the TSS (482) visa, designed to streamline skilled migration and better align with Australia's labour market needs. But despite the shift in visa categories, one thing hasn't changed: employers carry the bulk of the legal responsibility during the sponsorship process.

So, what exactly do you need to prepare?

Let's break down the essential documents and legal steps you'll need to complete as an Australian employer sponsoring a worker on the SID visa

1. Become an Approved Standard Business Sponsor (SBS)

Before you can nominate anyone, your business must be registered as a Standard Business Sponsor with the Department of Home Affairs.

What to prepare: Business registration documents Financial statements or evidence that you're actively and lawfully operating Form 956 if a migration agent is acting on your behalf

Where to apply:

immi.homeaffairs.gov.au - Become a sponsor →

2. Labour Market Testing (LMT) Evidence

Most SID visa occupations will require proof that you couldn't find a suitable Australian worker before looking overseas.

What to prepare: Copies of job ads posted in national outlets (e.g., SEEK, Indeed, Workforce Australia) Screenshots showing ad duration (must be live for at least 28 days) A summary of applicant responses and reasons for rejection

Tip: Ads must have been posted within the last 4 months before lodging your nomination.

Learn more about LMT requirements →

3. Submit the Nomination Application

Once you're approved as a sponsor, you'll nominate the specific role the overseas worker will fill.

What to include: Employment contract Salary details (must meet or exceed the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold) LMT evidence SAF levy payment receipt Evidence the role is genuine (e.g., organisational chart, business growth info)

More on nominating a position →

4. Provide a Compliant Employment Contract

This is a key document that supports both your nomination and the worker's visa application.

Must include: Job title and duties Hours of work Annual base salary Leave entitlements and termination conditions Work location and business name

Tip: Make sure it aligns with Australian workplace laws and any applicable Modern Awards.

5. Pay the Skilling Australians Fund (SAF) Levy

This levy helps fund vocational training in Australia and is mandatory for each sponsored nomination.

Amount: $1,200 per year of visa for businesses with ( $10m turnover $1,800 per year for businesses with ≥ $10m turnover

When: Paid during the nomination process.

SAF levy details here →

6. Support the Visa Application (SID visa)

Although the worker submits the visa application themselves, they'll need documents from you.

What to provide: Copy of employment contract Signed letter of offer Provide evidence that your business is operating (if not already provided) Any additional support requested by your migration agent or the employee's lawyer

SID visa info → (note: this page is still evolving as the rollout progresses)

Final Thoughts

Navigating the SID visa process isn't just about ticking boxes; it's about meeting serious legal obligations. From Fair Work compliance to record-keeping and ongoing sponsorship responsibilities, getting the documentation right from day one is critical.

Need help streamlining your sponsorship process?

Need help streamlining your sponsorship process?