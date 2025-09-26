New English Requirements For Visas

For most Australian visas, English proficiency matters. Unless exempt, applicants need to meet specific English language requirements that vary depending on whether they are the primary or secondary applicant and the type of visa they are applying for.

The Department of Home Affairs has recently changed the English language criteria for several skilled visa categories.

The main changes are:

More English tests/providers are now accepted for visa purposes.

Revised test score requirements for meeting different levels of English language proficiency – for example, Vocational, Competent, Proficient, and Superior.

Transitional arrangements are in place to allow tests to be accepted if they were taken before the changes took effect. This means different English requirements apply depending on the date the English test was taken and the type of visa application it will support.

Here's what you should know:

For the 482 SID Visa – New English requirements came into effect on 13 September 2025.

For other skilled visas – New English requirements came into effect on 7 August 2025.

Why have changes occurred? | Is it now easier for migrants to work in Australia?

What employers and visa applicants should consider.

482 SID Visa | New English Requirements

For English tests taken before 13 September 2025, pre-existing English test provider and score requirements apply.

On 13 September 2025, three new tests were added to the list of acceptable tests and the required scores for some tests changed.

The three new tests are:

LANGUAGECERT Academic

MET (Michigan English Test)

CELPIP General (Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program General)

Applying for a 482 SID Visa still requires a 'Vocational' level of English test proficiency in most cases, but the test scores required to meet this level have changed. The test score requirements for before and after 13 September 2025 are provided below.

Other changes from 13th September 2025 for the 482 SID Visa:

The applicant no longer has to take the English test in a single attempt – they can use the IELTS One Skill Retake (OSR) and MET Single Skill Retake (SSR) to re-sit a test component.

Cambridge C1 Advanced Tests (previously known as Cambridge English Advanced / CEA Tests) are no longer accepted (except if they were taken before 13 September 2025).

English tests are generally valid for three years.

Other Skilled Visas | New English Requirements

For other visas requiring an English test, the accepted test providers and required scores differ depending on whether the English test was taken before or after 7 August 2025.

For English tests taken before 7 August 2025, pre-existing English test provider and score requirements apply.

For English tests taken on or after 7 August 2025, the following new English requirements apply:

There are now nine accepted options for English language tests (previously five).

English test scores have changed for some visa subclasses (for example, for Subclass 500 Student Visas and Subclass 485 Temporary Graduate Visas).

Tests may be valid for three years depending on the visa type.

Why Have Changes Occurred? | Is It Now Easier to Work in Australia?

Despite criticism from the opposition claiming that score requirements have been lowered for certain English tests, Assistant Immigration Minister, Matt Thistlethwaite stated to ABC News on 10 August 2025 that the changes simply standardise scores across the various test providers.

Mr Thistlewaite stated, "A score with one provider means the same score as another provider because of the changes that we've made. But it also means that there's been no reduction in the English language proficiency required for someone to enter Australia under a skilled visa."

What Employers and Visa Applicants Should Consider

Aside from considering the date that English tests are taken, employers and visa applicants should also consider:

The English proficiency level and new test scores required, which differ according to the visa type. While proficiency levels have not changed for the different visa types, test scores have been revised for some proficiency levels.

A broader range of accepted English test/providers are available.

Exemptions for English requirements may apply – for example, citizen and passport holders from some English-speaking countries, or applicants that may be exempt due to previous academic study arrangements.

may apply – for example, citizen and passport holders from some English-speaking countries, or applicants that may be exempt due to previous academic study arrangements. Some work visas , such as Subclass 400 Specialist Skills Visas, do not have English language requirements .

, such as Subclass 400 Specialist Skills Visas, . English requirements vary for visa applicants via a Labour Agreement .

for visa applicants via a . Whether to sponsor an applicant without first having clear evidence of their English proficiency or confirmation of whether English is required.

Interstaff's Registered Migration Agents can provide advice on how English requirements apply to skilled visa applicants required by your organisation.

Given that the English proficiency level for Permanent Residence through the 186 Employer Nominated Scheme (ENS) Visa is 'Competent', employers sponsoring 482 SID Visa holders may wish to consider support mechanisms for English in their organisation as needed.

Practice resources to prepare for English tests are available on various English test provider websites, which may be valuable tools for your employees.

