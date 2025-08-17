New English Language Requirements For Australian Visas

From 7 August 2025, the Department of Home Affairs has introduced significant changes to the approved English language tests for Australian visa applications.



These changes affect which tests are accepted, score thresholds, and how long results remain valid. If you are planning to apply for an Australian visa, it is important to understand how these updates impact your eligibility.

Key Changes from 7 August 2025

Broader range of accepted tests: Now includes Cambridge C1 Advanced, CELPIP General, IELTS Academic & General Training (with One Skill Retake), LANGUAGECERT Academic, MET (with Single Section Retake), OET, PTE Academic, and TOEFL iBT.

Updated score requirements across all levels – Functional, Vocational, Competent, Proficient, and Superior English.

Validity rules:

Tests taken before 7 August 2025 may still be valid for up to three years (depending on visa subclass) if lodged before 6 August 2028.

Tests No Longer Accepted if Taken After 6 August 2025

Cambridge English (pre-2025 format) for certain levels

Any fully online English tests, including IELTS Online, CELPIP Online, MET Digital (at-home), OET@Home, and TOEFL iBT Home Edition.

English Levels & New Scores

Here's an example of some updated minimums for tests taken from 7 August 2025:

Level IELTS (each) PTE Academic (component min) TOEFL iBT (component min) Functional 4.5 overall Overall: 24 Total: 26 Vocational 5.0 L: 33, R: 36, W: 29, S: 24 L: 8, R: 8, W: 9, S: 14 Competent 6.0 L: 47, R: 48, W: 51, S: 54 L: 16, R: 16, W: 19, S: 19 Proficient 7.0 L: 58, R: 59, W: 69, S: 76 L: 22, R: 22, W: 26, S: 24 Superior 8.0 L: 69, R: 70, W: 85, S: 88 L: 26, R: 27, W: 30, S: 28

What Visa Applicants Should Do Now

Check your visa subclass requirements : Different visas require different English levels.

: Different visas require different English levels. Confirm your test type : Only in-person tests from the approved list will be accepted.

: Only in-person tests from the approved list will be accepted. Validate your test date : If your test was taken before 7 August 2025, confirm if it's still within its validity period.

: If your test was taken before 7 August 2025, confirm if it's still within its validity period. Prepare for the right score: Ensure your results meet or exceed the updated thresholds.

