Victoria's 2025–26 Skilled Migration Program: What You Need To Know

Victoria has opened its 2025–26 skilled migration visa nomination program for the Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190) and the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491). The program is open to skilled professionals living in Victoria or overseas who meet both Department of Home Affairs and Victorian Government criteria.

For many applicants, this state nomination is the key step that turns years of study and work into a permanent move to Victoria. The catch is that places are limited and selection is competitive.

Program snapshot for 2025-26

The Victorian Government has only received a small interim allocation so far:

200 places for subclass 190

180 places for subclass 491

Further places may be added once the Australian Government confirms the full state allocation for the year. Until then, every application round is tight and there is little margin for error in how you prepare your Expression of Interest (EOI) and Registration of Interest (ROI).

Which visas are on offer?

Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190)

A permanent visa.

Lets you live and work anywhere in Victoria.

Requires nomination by the Victorian Government and then a successful visa application with Home Affairs.

Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491)

A provisional visa for up to 5 years.

Requires you to live and work in regional Victoria.

Offers a pathway to permanent residence after you meet residence and work requirements.

Both visas still sit inside the federal skilled migration framework. Victoria only controls who receives nomination, not who ultimately receives the visa.

Who can apply for Victorian nomination?

You must first meet the basic Department of Home Affairs criteria for the visa, then meet Victoria's extra nomination requirements. In broad terms, for both subclasses 190 and 491 you must:

Be under 45 at the time of nomination.

Have at least Competent English.

Hold a valid skills assessment in an occupation on the relevant skilled occupation list for your visa.

Lodge a SkillSelect EOI and then an ROI through the Live in Melbourne portal.

Be committed to living and working in Victoria (or regional Victoria for the 491).

Onshore vs offshore applicants

Subclass 190

If you are onshore, you must be living in Victoria. ROIs from skilled workers living in other Australian states are not being selected, with only limited border-community exceptions.

You do not have to be working, but if you are in skilled work for an employer physically located in Victoria, you can claim estimated annual earnings in your ROI. Your work does not have to match your nominated occupation.

If you are unemployed, in non-skilled work or working for an employer based outside Victoria, you can still submit an ROI but cannot claim earnings.

If you are offshore, you can apply for subclass 190 nomination as long as you meet the usual age, English and skills assessment rules and commit to living in Victoria.

Subclass 491

For Victorian nomination, you must be either:

Living and working in regional Victoria, or

Living overseas and willing to live and work in regional Victoria.

Again, you must show a clear commitment to regional Victoria in your plans.

Registration of Interest and selection

The ROI is central to Victoria's process. To be invited to apply for nomination you must:

Check you meet both Home Affairs and Victorian criteria for the subclass 190 or 491 visa. Lodge or update your EOI in SkillSelect. Use your EOI number to lodge an ROI through the Live in Melbourne portal.

Key points about ROIs:

An ROI is not a nomination application. It has no processing timeframe and no guarantee of selection.

Invitation rounds run during the year, with no set dates.

If you already lodged an ROI in 2024-25 and want to be considered in 2025-26, your ROI remains valid. You only need to lodge a new ROI if your details have changed.

The program will close to new ROIs at some point in 2026, with the date still to be advised.

If your ROI is selected, you receive an invitation to lodge a full nomination application through the portal with detailed supporting documents. If that is approved, you then lodge the visa application with Home Affairs.

Why this year is especially competitive

The interim allocation of 380 total places is low for a state of Victoria's size. That increases the importance of:

Accurate, up to date SkillSelect points claims.

A realistic occupation and skills assessment strategy.

Strong evidence of your ties and commitment to Victoria or regional Victoria.

Careful use of earnings claims where available, supported by documents that match the Annual Earnings Estimation Guide.

Small errors in your EOI or ROI can make the difference between selection and staying in the pool for another year.

