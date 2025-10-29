482/TSS condition 8501: Your health insurance made simple

What condition 8501 requires

If your 482/TSS visa carries condition 8501, you must maintain adequate health insurance the whole time you are in Australia. The Department summarises 8501 this way: "the visa holder must maintain adequate arrangements for health insurance while the holder is in Australia."

This duty applies to each visa holder who has 8501 on their visa — that includes secondary applicants (your partner and school-aged kids on your 482). For many people, the simplest path is OVHC(Overseas Visitor Health Cover) from an Australian-registered insurer. The Department also recognises RHCA/Medicare in limited circumstances (more below).

Tip: Check your specific conditions in VEVO or your visa grant letter to confirm 8501 is listed.

What counts as "adequate health insurance" for 482/TSS?

The Department provides a minimum benefits guide for temporary visa holders. If you choose OVHC, look for cover that includes:

Public hospital benefits at least equal to state/territory gazetted rates for ineligible patients (overnight/day accommodation, theatre, ICU, ward drugs, ED fees leading to admission).

benefits at least equal to state/territory gazetted rates for (overnight/day accommodation, theatre, ICU, ward drugs, ED fees leading to admission). Medical services (with MBS item numbers) at 100% of the MBS fee or the charged amount if less.

(with MBS item numbers) at or the charged amount if less. Prostheses at 100% of the minimum benefit amount under the Prostheses Rules.

at 100% of the under the Prostheses Rules. PBS-listed drugs administered in an admitted episode (above the patient contribution).

administered in an admitted episode (above the patient contribution). Ambulance for medically necessary transport and emergency treatment.

The guide also notes waiting period limits and a 60-day arrears rule.

Travel insurance is not enough. It's short-term, often excludes pre-existing conditions, pregnancy, and routine care, and it won't satisfy the Department's adequacy expectations for 8501. The Department explicitly encourages visitors without Medicare to arrange private health insurance for their time in Australia. Immigration and citizenship Website

RHCA/Medicare: when it satisfies 8501

Australia has Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with 11 countries (for medically necessary care). If you're eligible and you enrol in Medicare, this can satisfy 8501 while the RHCA applies. Key points:

Enrolment : RHCA access generally requires you to enrol in Medicare and present evidence (passport/visa and proof of eligibility).

: RHCA access generally requires you to and present evidence (passport/visa and proof of eligibility). Scope : RHCA covers medically necessary treatment in public settings and some PBS medicines. It is not full private insurance .

: RHCA covers treatment in public settings and some PBS medicines. It is . Time limits : Italy : cover ends after 6 months or earlier if your visa expires. Malta : cover ends after 6 months (or earlier if your visa expires). Other RHCA countries don't have a fixed six-month limit but still require eligibility and enrolment. See the Services Australia RHCA overview for the current list. Services Australia

:

Caveat: RHCA does not cover private hospital care, ambulances in some states, or non-"medically necessary" services. Many 482 holders keep OVHC for broader benefits and to avoid out-of-pocket surprises.

Timing matters: start dates, end dates and switching

Before arrival / visa activation : Have your OVHC start on or before the day you enter Australia to avoid a gap. RHCA cover (if eligible) starts on the day you arrive , but you must enrol to claim.

: Have your OVHC the day you to avoid a gap. RHCA cover (if eligible) starts , but you must to claim. Switching insurers : You can switch, but: Unserved waiting periods carry across; higher benefits may attract new waits. Funds may allow 60 days to pay arrears before terminating membership, but treatment during arrears might not be covered .

Keep the new policy starting the same day the old one ends.

: You can switch, but: Ending cover: Maintain cover until you depart or your visa ceases. If you later apply onshore for another visa with 8501 (e.g., bridging), keep continuous cover. The Department may ask for evidence of insurance when assessing applications.

Changing employer (condition 8607): keep cover continuous

When you change approved sponsors (see our guide to condition 8607 — change of employer), ensure your health cover never lapses during notice periods, bridging periods, or between roles. Any uncovered day while on a visa with 8501 can be a non-compliance risk. Read our 8607 guide for the HR/visa steps during a move.

Risks of non-compliance

If you don't maintain adequate health insurance while in Australia, the Department can consider visa cancellation for breach of a visa condition under s116(1)(b) of the Migration Act. You usually get a chance to respond, but cancellation is discretionary.

Financially, uninsured treatment (public or private) can be costly. The Department highlights that visitors without Medicare are responsible for all hospital/medical costs; debts can affect future visas.

Practical checklist (visa holders)

Confirm 8501 on your visa (VEVO / grant letter). Choose OVHC that meets the Department's minimum guide (or confirm RHCA + Medicare enrolment applies to you). Set policy start = your arrival date (or earlier). For RHCA, enrol in Medicare promptly after arrival. Cover dependants listed on your visa. Keep evidence for each person. If switching insurers, line up same-day start/end and confirm waiting period transfers. If changing employers (8607), confirm no insurance gaps during the transition. Keep proof (OVHC certificate / Medicare enrolment letter/card) handy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.