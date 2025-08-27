Resident Return Visa subclass 155 and 157 made simple

When you first receive an Australian permanent visa, it usually comes with a 5-year "travel facility." During that period you can leave and re-enter freely while your visa remains valid. After the 5 years, that travel facility ends. If you need to travel and return as a permanent resident, you generally require a Resident Return visa (RRV).

Subclass 155: the 2-in-5 rule and substantial ties

Many permanent residents qualify for a fresh travel facility under subclass 155. The most straightforward pathway is the 2-in-5 years rule: you were lawfully in Australia for at least two years in the five years before applying, while you were a permanent resident or Australian citizen (and not holding a conflicting temporary or bridging visa). If you meet that rule, the RRV can be granted with 5-year travel validity. Federal Register of Legislation

If you don't meet 2-in-5: the "substantial ties" route

You can still qualify for a subclass 155 if you can show substantial business, cultural, employment or personal ties that are of benefit to Australia. The law recognises all four categories. The Department will look at the whole picture: depth of your connection, whether the benefit to Australia is real, and your travel history.

Evidence ideas (match them to a tie):

Business: ASIC records, shareholding, company financials, contracts that are active in Australia.

Employment: current Australian job offer, PAYG summaries, super contributions, professional registration.

Cultural/community: leadership in Australian community groups, recognised contributions to arts, sport or culture.

leadership in Australian community groups, recognised contributions to arts, sport or culture. Personal: Australian citizen or PR spouse/children, school enrolments, long-term lease, home ownership.

Long absences and "compelling reasons"

There's a special hurdle for long absences. If you've been outside Australia for a continuous period of 5 years or more, subclass 155 requires compelling reasons for that absence (for example, unavoidable family care, critical work posting, serious illness). If you are inside Australia, a similar rule applies by reference to the date you became a permanent resident or ceased to be a citizen.

Subclass 157: the short-term option (about 3 months)

Subclass 157 covers urgent or short-term travel. It is typically granted with around three months of travel validity if you were lawfully in Australia for at least 1 day but less than 2 years in the last five years and you had compelling and compassionate reasons for your last departure (or for needing to depart). This can help you return to Australia quickly to re-establish residence.

Timing tips and practicalities

Apply before you travel if your 5-year facility is ending soon. If you are already overseas when it expires, you cannot return as a permanent resident without an RRV. Immigration and citizenship Website

Check VEVO to see your travel facility dates and current status.

to see your travel facility dates and current status. Fees and processing can change. Always confirm current charges and any published timeframes on the Department's site.

Do RRVs require police checks?

By default, RRVs include Public Interest Criterion 4021, which is about having a valid passport. Routine police certificates are not generally required for PIC 4021. However, all visas are also subject to the general character power in section 501 of the Migration Act. The Department may request police information if character concerns arise.

Evidence checklist (map each item to a rule)

Use only what's relevant to your pathway.

Identity and status : current or expired passport; prior visa grant notices; evidence of permanent residence or former citizenship.

: current or expired passport; prior visa grant notices; evidence of permanent residence or former citizenship. 2-in-5 rule : entry/exit records, utility bills, leases, tax assessments showing you were in Australia for 730+ days in the last 5 years.

: entry/exit records, utility bills, leases, tax assessments showing you were in Australia for 730+ days in the last 5 years. Substantial ties : documents under Business, Employment, Cultural/Community, or Personal ties that show ongoing benefit to Australia.

: documents under Business, Employment, Cultural/Community, or Personal ties that show ongoing benefit to Australia. Long-absence explanation : a concise statement and third-party evidence supporting the "compelling reasons" for a continuous 5-year absence (if applicable).

: a concise statement and third-party evidence supporting the "compelling reasons" for a continuous 5-year absence (if applicable). Passport validity (PIC 4021): ensure your passport is valid or that any exception is clearly explained with evidence.

