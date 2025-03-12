How overseas-qualified teachers can become registered teachers and apply for residence

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) recently announced that Primary Teachers will be added to the Straight to Residence (STR) pathway on the Green List, effective from 26 March 2025.

With this update, both Primary and Secondary Teachers are on Tier 1 of the Green List. Meanwhile, early childhood education (ECE) teachers remain in Tier 2, meaning that after two years of employment as ECE teachers in New Zealand, they will be eligible to apply under the Green List Work to Residence category.

Straight to Residence (STR) vs Work to Residence (WTR)

The key difference between Straight to Residence (STR) and Work to Residence (WTR) is whether you can apply for a resident visa immediately or you need to complete two years of employment in New Zealand.

If you receive a job offer for an occupation listed under Tier 1 of the Green List, you can apply for a resident visa immediately, provided you meet the Green List requirements. INZ normally takes around 2-3 months to process STR resident visa applications if you are from a country that does not require a national security check.

In contrast, if your occupation is on Tier 2 of the Green List, you must complete two years of employment in that role in New Zealand before becoming eligible to apply for a WTR resident visa.

Becoming a teacher in New Zealand

If you want to be a teacher in New Zealand, you must either complete an approved New Zealand Initial Teacher Education (ITE) programme (level 7 or above) or hold an overseas teaching qualification that has been assessed by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) as comparable to a New Zealand ITE qualification through an International Qualifications Assessment (IQA).

For a complete list of approved ITE programs leading to teacher registration, visit: Teaching Council.nz

International Qualifications Assessment (IQA)

As of 1 January 2025, the NZQA pre-approved overseas teaching qualifications list has been removed. This means that individuals who obtained their teaching qualifications outside New Zealand can no longer rely on the pre-approved list for registration. Instead, they must apply for a Teaching International Qualifications Assessment (Teaching IQA) through NZQA.

A Teaching IQA is a mandatory requirement for overseas teachers seeking registration in New Zealand. This assessment ensures that your qualification is properly evaluated and aligned with the appropriate New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) level.

For more details on the Teaching IQA process and how to apply, visit: www2.nzqa.govt.nz

Teacher registration

Once you receive your IQA report confirming that your qualification is comparable to an ITE qualification, you can apply for teacher registration and your first practising certificate — the Provisional Practising Certificate. With this certification, you will be eligible to begin your teaching career in New Zealand.

Occupational Registration Visitor Visa

If you intend to travel to New Zealand to complete the teacher registration process, you may apply for an Occupational Registration Visitor Visa. This visa allows you to stay in New Zealand for up to three months.

To be eligible, you are required to provide a confirmation letter from the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand, stating that you are eligible for the teacher registration process.

Finding a Teaching Role in New Zealand

If you are looking for teaching opportunities in New Zealand, schools and educational institutions commonly advertise roles on the following platforms:

Additionally, the following specialist recruitment agencies focus on placing teachers in New Zealand schools:

Prospero Teaching New Zealand

Email: nz@prosperoteaching.co.nz | Tel: +64 800 128 769

Website: www.prosperoteaching.co.nz

While we do not provide job placement services, our team of expert immigration lawyers can guide you through the visa process once you secure a job offer.

If you have an offer and require professional legal assistance with your Straight to Residence (STR) visa, we are here to help.

Applying for a STR Resident Visa

Once you receive a job offer as a primary or secondary school teacher, you can immediately apply for a STR resident visa, provided your employer is accredited. Your application can be submitted before you commence employment.

However, if you are from a country that requires a national security check, the processing time for your STR application may take around six months. In such cases, you may want to consider applying for an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) instead. This option allows you to start working sooner, as some employers may be unwilling to wait an extended period for you to begin your role.

