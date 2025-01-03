Accredited Employer Work Visa Improvements Forthcoming

Progressively throughout 2025, the New Zealand government will
remove the median wage threshold, reduce experience requirements,
introduce new seasonal visa pathways, and redesign the Job Check
process of the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) program.
These changes are expected to reduce the administrative burdens
of AEWV applicants and address the labor shortages in New
Zealand.
The situation
The New Zealand government will implement key changes to the
Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) program to address labor
shortages and support economic growth.
A closer look
DETAILS
IMPACT
Key changes effective January 27, 2025:
Online module requirements removed. Completing
the Employment New Zealand online module will no longer be required
(these trainings help employers and employees learn about their
rights). Instead, employers and workers will receive links to key
employment rights and obligations during the immigration
process.
Lower local construction worker threshold. The
domestic workforce threshold for certain construction roles will
drop from 35% to 15%, facilitating recruitment for employers in
this sector.
The removal of the mandatory Employment New Zealand online
module reduces administrative burdens for employers and foreign
workers while ensuring that both remain informed about employment
rights and obligations in New Zealand.
Lowering the domestic workforce threshold for certain
construction roles makes it easier for employers to justify hiring
foreign workers in these roles. This opens up more job
opportunities for foreign applicants in the construction
sector.
Key changes effective March 1, 2025:
Relaxed labor market test rules.
Removal of the wage threshold requirement.
Wage thresholds for all AEWV roles will be removed for all
employees, but employers will still need to advertise and offer the
market rate for roles based on location. This will not impact
employment agreements already signed as of March 1, 2025.
Easier process for ANZCSO level 4/5 employees.
Employers hiring for Australian and New Zealand Standard
Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) Level 4 or 5 roles will only
need to declare they have advertised and interviewed local
candidates in good faith and will no longer need to engage in the
process of having Work and Income (a service of the Ministry of
Social Development) assess the local labor market to determine if
there are suitable candidates. Posting the advertisement for 21
days will still be required.
Relaxed experience requirements. The required
experience for foreign nationals will decrease from three to two
years.
Increased visa duration for lower-skilled
roles. AEWV holders in ANZSCO Levels 4 or 5 roles will
receive visas valid for three years, up from two years. This
increased duration aligns with the total allowable stay in New
Zealand for these AEWV holders.
New earning threshold for those with
dependents. Foreign nationals holding AEWVs must earn at
least NZD 55,844 (up from NZD 43,322.76) annually to sponsor
children, a threshold unchanged since 2019.
The removal of the median wage threshold reduces barriers to
entry, allowing more foreign applicants to qualify for AEWV roles.
Applicants will be able to compete based on market rates for their
position and location.
Lowering the required experience from three to two years
enables skilled workers with less experience to qualify for visas,
broadening the pool of eligible applicants.
AEWV holders in ANZSCO Level 4 or 5 roles will benefit from a
longer visa duration, offering stability and reducing the frequency
of renewals.
The amendment for ANZSCO Level 4 or 5 employees will make the
process more efficient, saving employers time and resources.
Foreign applicants wishing to bring children must meet the
annual income threshold of NZD 55,844. This threshold may pose
difficulties for workers in lower-paying industries.
Key changes effective April 1, 2025:
Work rights during processing. AEWV applicants
transitioning from any work or student visa will be able to work
during their visa processing.
Foreign nationals transitioning from any work visa or a student
visa with work rights will be able to maintain employment while
awaiting the processing of their new AEWV application. This
provides greater job security during visa transitions.
Background
These reforms create new opportunities for foreign workers by
reducing administrative hurdles in the AEWV application process.
However, applicants and their employers should carefully assess
their qualifications, earning potential, and role-specific market
rates to meet the revised criteria.
Looking ahead
Further details on these changes may be provided in early 2025.
Fragomen will continue to monitor and report on these
developments.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.