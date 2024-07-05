Dependents No Longer Allowed For Certain Accredited Employer Work Visa Holders

At a Glance
- Effective June 26, 2024, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced that most Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) holders working in roles classified as ANZSCO level 4 or 5 (which are generally lower-skilled) are no longer permitted to support work, student or visitor visas for their dependent family members, with some limited exceptions.
- Partners and dependent children may still apply for their own work, student or visitor visas provided they independently meet the immigration qualifications for those visas.
- Current holders of AEWV dependent visas will not be impacted until the expiration of their visa. Applications from partners or dependent children of AEWV holders that were received by INZ before June 26, 2024, will be evaluated based on the more relaxed requirements in place at that time.
- The new policy may make it less attractive for certain foreign nationals to work in New Zealand if they are not able to bring their dependent family members.
The situation
A closer look
- Workaround for some dependents. Although they will no longer qualify for a dependent work, student or visitor visa, partners and dependent children of AEWV holders can still apply for work, student and visitor visas on their own merit if they independently qualify.
- Exemptions. There are a number of individuals
in ANZSCO level 4 or 5 roles whose dependents are exempt from the
new restrictive rule and can still apply for dependent visas,
including:
- AEWV holders in ANZSCO level 4 or 5 roles with a pathway to residency (including those in roles on the Green List or covered by a Sector Agreement with a residence pathway); and
- AEWV holders in ANZSCO level 4 or 5 roles earning at least 1.5 times the median wage (currently NZD 31.61 per hour) threshold.
- Current dependent visa holders. Individuals currently holding visas as dependents of AEWV holders will remain in valid status until their visa expires. At that time, they will need to meet eligibility requirements for their independent visa applications.
- Dependents with pending applications. Individuals who submitted their applications for a visa as dependents of AEWV holders prior to June 26, 2024 will have their applications adjudicated against the requirements that were in place at the time of their application.
Impact
The new policy may make it less attractive for certain foreign nationals to work in New Zealand if they are not able to bring their dependent family members.
Background
In 2023, approximately 173,000 foreign nationals lived in New Zealand, which significantly impacted the labor market and was considered unsustainable. As a result, the government is focused on reducing the number of foreign workers, particularly those who are in lower-skilled occupations.
Looking ahead
It is likely that the government will continue to publish policies that focus on the entry of highly-skilled foreign workers or those who will work in shortage occupations, while limiting other types of immigration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.