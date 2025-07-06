Visa Fees Rise from 1 July. What Employers and Applicants Need to Know

As of 1 July 2025, the Australian Government has increased Visa Application Charges (VACs) across a wide range of visa subclasses. Whether you are sponsoring a skilled migrant, applying for a partner visa, or seeking a graduate work visa, these changes are likely to affect your plans and your budget.

In this update, we summarise the changes and explain what they mean for employers, individuals, and those navigating complex immigration strategies.

Key Increases That Affect Roam Clients

The Migration Amendment (Visa Application Charges) Regulations 2025 took effect on 1 July 2025, updating the Migration Regulations 1994. The new visa fees apply to all applications lodged on or after this date.

Here are the changes most relevant to Roam Migration Law clients:

Visa Subclass 24-25 Fee 25-26 Fee Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) - Subclass 482 $2,770 $2,855 Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) - Subclass 186 $4,840 $4,985 Temporary Graduate Visa - Subclass 485 $1,730 $1,785 National Innovation visa - Subclass 858 $4,895 $5,040 Visitor Visa (electronic lodgement) $150 $155 Partner Visa (Onshore) $8,085 $8,355 Student Visa* $1,600 $2,000 Skilled Independent Visa $4,115 $4,265 Working Holiday Visa $510 $525 Training Visa - Subclass 407 $325 $335

* Some student visa applicants from the Pacific Islands and Timor-Leste may qualify for a concessional VAC.

For businesses using the Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) or Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) pathways, these fee changes apply at the visa application stage and also affect associated dependent applications.

What's Behind the Fee Increases?

The Government has cited inflation and cost recovery as the main reasons for these changes. However, several deeper trends are at play:

Increased enforcement and monitoring. More funding is being allocated to compliance systems, including employer audits, and automated alerts.

Higher expectations of applicants and sponsors. These charges reflect the shift towards "user-pays" models where applicants and employers are expected to carry more of the administrative cost burden.

Strategic pricing. Increased costs may serve to reduce speculative or poorly prepared applications.

Why It Matters to Employers and Sponsors

If you're a sponsoring employer, these changes may affect your internal budgeting, candidate communications, and commercial documentation.

1. Increased Sponsorship Costs

For each Subclass 482 visa, the new fee adds $85 per application. Across multiple hires or rounds of recruitment, this becomes material. For the Subclass 186 ENS visa, the increase is $145 per applicant.

2. Financial Planning & Contractual Updates

Many employers reimburse visa fees or include them in employment offers. If you reference fixed amounts in contracts, enterprise agreements, or procurement documents, you may need to review and update them.

Implications for Individual Applicants

For individuals applying for graduate, partner, skilled or innovation visas, the changes represent an increase in overall migration costs at a time when processing times and evidentiary burdens are already high.

The Partner visa (subclass 820/801) now costs $8,355, making it one of the highest government charges in the system.

National Innovation visa applicants (subclass 858) now pay $5,040. While this is a significant investment, the refusal rate for Sc 858 visas have historically been very low.

Student and Graduate visa applicants face increases that may affect affordability, especially for those with dependents.

Practical Steps to Take Now

For employers and HR teams:

Confirm all internal templates and checklists reflect the new fees.

Communicate updates to candidates, payroll, and procurement.

Review agreements or offer letters that reference visa cost amounts.

For individuals and families:

If budgeting for future applications, account for possible future increases during the financial year.

Stay Compliant, Stay Informed

The Albanese Government's previous commitment of an additional $50 million dollars to immigration compliance is a reminder to employers that immigration law is significant. Changes to the VAC rates and the increase to the Consolidated Skilled Income Threshold, the minimum remuneration payable under the Sc 482 Skills in Demand visa, must all be monitored and complied with accordingly.

At Roam, we view these fee updates not just as a cost, but as a signal. They are a reminder that both employers and individuals need to stay alert, stay informed, and stay compliant.

How Roam Can Help

We work with both corporate sponsors and individual applicants to plan visa strategies, manage sponsorship compliance, and reduce the risk of errors or delays. Whether you are hiring offshore talent or applying for a partner or skilled visa, our team can help you understand the true cost and risk of your application.

