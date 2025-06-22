A Year in Limbo — The Long Wait for Permanent Residence

In early 2023, we were confidently telling our clients: "Based on current processing times, we expect your Permanent Residency application to be finalised within the next 4 to 8 months."

As the year progressed, those estimates shifted — first extending to 10 to 12 months, and now some applicants are waiting 13, 15, even 17 months.

When people migrate to Australia, they have big plans: get a great job, secure permanent residency, buy a home, and start a family. But the long wait can turn those goals into uncertainty.

We have had more than a few difficult conversations lately.

Clients who were ready to settle down, start families, or buy their first homes are still renting — some forced to move again and again. One of our clients told us he had to move three times in a single year after landlords chose to sell.

Parents are delaying school enrolments, unable to commit to a location or timeline. Others are stuck juggling repeated Bridging Visa B applications just to travel for family emergencies or long-overdue holidays. One client shared: "Even getting a phone plan or a credit card is impossible on a bridging visa."

We've also seen applications stall due to fragmented Requests for Further Information (RFIs) — often because the file passes from one case officer to another. A child's medical checks expired during the wait. A birthday triggered new documentation. Each delay adds time, cost, and stress.

And the only response from the Department? "Processing times are impacted by case complexity, application volumes, and Ministerial Directions."

But this isn't just a delay — It's a disruption to life.

Plans for travel, home ownership, financial stability, even basic peace of mind — all paused until further notice.

At Roam Migration Law, we continue to advocate fiercely for our clients. We see the emotional and financial toll this uncertainty causes — the stress of not knowing when life can move forward.

Because you're not just waiting for a visa — You're waiting for your future.

If you're stuck in the middle of this long wait and need support, advocacy, or just some clarity on where things stand — we are here to help.

