Discover New Zealand: An Attractive Residence Option For Investors

Author: Connor Brady, Neazor Brady

Why New Zealand?

In a world of political and economic turmoil, New Zealand stands out as a beacon of safety, stability, and opportunity in the Asia-Pacific region. Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, clean environment, and welcoming communities, New Zealand consistently ranks among the world's safest and least corrupt countries. The government's commitment to transparency and robust legal frameworks ensures a secure environment for both residents and investors.

The government has created a new Active Investor Plus Resident Visa which holds great appeal due to its relatively modest cost, flexible parameters and low in-country residence requirement. This visa will provide the ability to live, work and study indefinitely in New Zealand on final approval.

Since the new rules came into effect in April 2025 there has been a significant surge in applications.

The changes included:

No age limit

Faster processing time with 80% of applications receiving Approval in Principle within 4 months

Lowering the minimum investment to NZ $5 million (approximately EUR 2.5 million) for Growth investors

No English language requirement

Reducing residency requirements to 21 days in 3 years (Growth) or 105 days in 5 years (Balanced) with flexibility to further reduce the required residency time for Balanced Investors with higher investment

To apply you must:

Be a fit and proper person (no relevant criminal or business misconduct history)

Be able to prove you have earned or acquired your investment funds lawfully

Transfer nominated investment funds to New Zealand via the banking system or recognised currency transfer companies within 6 months of approval

Meet health and character requirements

Meet the other requirements of this visa

Most applicants have come from the United States, China, Hong Kong and Germany but the visa is open to all who can meet requirements.

Note that Immigration Advice and Financial Advice are separately regulated professions in New Zealand. You should expect a good Licensed Immigration Adviser to be able to introduce you to a range of Financial Advisers, banks, brokers and investment institutions so you can choose which best suit your personal preferences and needs.

There are options for lower risk, passive investment, and also for higher risk, more active investments where you can get actively involved in the business should you wish to. A Licensed Immigration Adviser can work with you to prepare your application and will submit and represent it to Immigration on your behalf.

You can expect the relationship with our Licensed Immigration Adviser to last for 5-6 years if applying through the Balanced Category as they should assist you at all stages through to final approval of your Permanent Resident Visa.

There are many compelling benefits to the Active Investor Plus Visa:

Family Inclusion: You can include your partner and dependent children up to age 24 in your Resident Visa application

Social and health benefits: NZ Resident Visa holders can access the public health system, and have other rights such as the ability to vote in elections

Ability to purchase property: Once the investments have been completed and approved by Immigration you will be able to purchase residential property as soon as the Resident visa with conditions is issued

Ability to apply for Citizenship: Should you wish to apply for Citizenship you may do so after holding a Resident visa for 5 years. (Note, however, that substantial time in New Zealand criteria apply.)

Overall, the Active Investor Plus Visa offers a compelling opportunity for overseas investors looking to invest in a stable, welcoming, and high-quality environment. Our experience is that many high quality Investors are making the move to New Zealand, and their financial and business knowledge and experience will make just as valuable a contribution as their actual investments.

