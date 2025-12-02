Singapore Updates COMPASS Scoring Criteria For Employment Pass Applications

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) recently announced updates to two scoring criteria under the Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS) points-based framework for Employment Pass (EP) applicants.

The COMPASS framework assesses applicants based on four foundational criteria (salary, qualifications, diversity, and support for local employment) and two bonus criteria (skills bonus, a.k.a. shortage occupation list (SOL), and strategic economic priorities). Applicants must earn at least 40 points to pass COMPASS. The MOM reviews the COMPASS criteria regularly to ensure that the framework remains relevant to market conditions.

From Jan. 1, 2026, the amended requirements for the following criteria will go into effect for EP applications (both new and renewals):

Criterion 2 (Qualifications): The MOM updated the list of top-tier institutions awarded with 20 points, and applicants who have a degree from an institution in this list will continue to receive 20 points. The list of professional qualifications recognized as "degree-equivalent" has also been updated to include new sectors, and applicants who have relevant qualifications from an institution in this list will continue to receive 10 points.

Criterion 5 (SOL): The SOL has been updated to include two more occupations under the Healthcare sector, while occupations such as Cyber Risk Specialist, Cybersecurity Operations Specialist, and Product Manager (Digital) have been removed. Applicants who hold a job on this list will receive up to 20 bonus points.

In response to the above, the MOM also updated its Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) to reflect the upcoming changes for criterion 2 (Qualifications), and employers may use it to streamline pre-assessments of both new and renewal EP applications. For criterion 5 (SOL), the updated SAT will be available Dec. 1,2025.

With these changes, EP applicants may be able to earn points in areas where they previously could not, thus benefit employers by providing them with access to a broader pool of global talent.

