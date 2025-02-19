New Zealand Active Investor Visa Changes From 1st April 2025: Everything You Need To Know

Introduction

The Active Investor Plus Visa is a residence visa program designed for high-net-worth individuals who wish to invest in New Zealand's economy while securing permanent residence. This visa prioritises active investments that are of benefit to New Zealand.

Effective April 1, 2025, the visa has been updated to introduce two structured investment categories, Growth and Balanced, allowing applicants to choose between approved active investments or diversified passive options. The program offers flexibility in investment choices, residency requirements, and compliance obligations, making it attractive to global investors seeking a strategic foothold in New Zealand, a country known for its stable economy, transparent regulatory framework, and investor-friendly policies, making it a prime destination for capital investment.

Regardless of the category chosen, there are no age, English language, or business experience requirements. However, applicants must meet specific investment, compliance, and residency criteria to maintain their visa status and secure permanent residence.

Key benefits of the Active Investor Plus Visa include:

A direct pathway to Permanent residency after the required investment period. Permanent residence in New Zealand has no ongoing requirements, unlike many countries that require ongoing requirements to be met to maintain permanent residence.

Minimal stay requirements, allowing investors to maintain international business interests

Diverse investment options, including direct business investments, managed funds, property development, and government-backed securities.

This visa is ideal for any one looking to establish themselves in New Zealand, or those looking for a permanent "Plan B".

Updates from 1 April 2025

The Active Investor Plus Visa will be updated on 1 April 2025 to better align with New Zealand's economic priorities. The new tiered investment approach—dividing investments into Growth and Balanced categories—encourages (but does not limit) capital to flow into high-impact sectors, such as private businesses and venture capital. By offering more investment flexibility, clearer residency requirements, and incentives for higher-value investments, the program aims to enhance economic productivity, innovation, and employment opportunities while maintaining New Zealand's appeal as a premier destination for global investors.

Investment Categories and Requirements

1 Growth Category

The Growth Category is designed for investors seeking high-impact, high-growth opportunities in New Zealand's economy. To qualify, applicants must invest a minimum of NZD $5 million in managed funds or direct investments that have been approved by New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE). This category encourages capital flow into innovative industries, private businesses, and venture capital, supporting sectors that drive economic expansion and job creation.

Acceptable investments under this category include direct investments into New Zealand-based private companies and managed funds that support high-growth enterprises.

All investments in this category must be transferred within six months of visa approval in principle, with a one-time six-month extension available if needed. Investors must retain their investments for a minimum of three years and spend at least 21 days in New Zealand over the investment period to meet visa conditions.

Direct Investments

Direct investments involve placing capital in New Zealand-based private businesses. To qualify, the business must meet NZTE's approval criteria based on its ability to create jobs, drive business expansion, or provide other economic benefits. Additionally, investments in listed equities may qualify as direct investments if the investor is a Wholesale Investor and NZTE has pre-approved the investment.

Direct investments may also include start-ups or greenfield projects (new business ventures that have not yet begun operations), NZTE may consider additional factors, such as alignment with New Zealand's priority investment sectors, market validation, feasibility studies, or other due diligence assessments. These requirements ensure that investments contribute to sustainable economic development rather than speculative ventures.

Managed Funds

Managed funds must be registered investment schemes that comply with NZTE's eligibility requirements. These funds must be managed by a New Zealand Resident Entity, hold capital within New Zealand in New Zealand dollars, and allocate at least 70% of their committed capital to investments with a New Zealand Connection. Managed funds cannot invest in publicly traded f inancial products but must focus on venture capital, private equity, and other high-growth sectors aligned with the government's economic development objectives. Investors in managed funds benefit from diversified portfolios managed by licensed investment professionals, reducing individual risk while ensuring compliance with the visa's active investment requirements.

2 Balanced Category

The Balanced Category under the Active Investor Plus Visa offers a broader range of investment options for applicants willing to invest a minimum of NZD $10 million. This category is designed to accommodate investors with varying risk preferences by allowing capital allocation across multiple asset classes, including bonds, listed equities, philanthropy, and property development.

Acceptable investments in this category include government and corporate bonds, publicly traded equities, philanthropic donations, and property development projects. Investments in listed equities must be in companies traded on a licensed New Zealand exchange. Philanthropy is also an option, enabling investors to support registered charities with Inland Revenue donee status.

Property development is a key investment option. Investments in commercial properties may include either the purchase of existing developments or new construction projects. However, residential property investments are restricted to new developments only, meaning funds must be directed toward building new housing rather than purchasing existing homes. While New Zealand restricts the purchase of existing residential housing for foreigners (excepting Australians and Singaporeans), exemptions exist for foreigners to purchase apartments "off the plan" in large development projects.

Investors in the Balanced Category must retain their investments for a minimum of five years and spend at least 105 days in New Zealand over the investment period. However, those who invest more than NZD $10 million in approved direct investments or managed funds may be eligible for a reduction in their stay requirement, with a maximum of 42 days deducted for additional investments of NZD $3 million (total NZD $13 million).

Application Process

Submit visa application (Residence) Receive Approval in Principle Transfer of funds and investment in New Zealand (within 6 months of approval in principle, or 12 months if extension granted) Residence visa granted Compliance checks at 24 months Compliance checks at 36 month (growth category) or 60 month (balanced category) end of investment period Apply for permanent residence

Investments funds, Transfer and Compliance Requirements

Source of Funds and Ownership

Applicants must demonstrate that their investment funds were legally earned or acquired in accordance with the laws of the country in which they were generated. Acceptable sources of funds include business profits, investment returns, salary earnings, property sales, inheritance, and gifted funds, provided that clear documentation is available to verify the legitimacy of the transaction. If funds were obtained through gifting, the applicant must show that the original donor legally earned the money and that the transfer was unconditional.

Applicants must nominate specific funds and/or assets that they intend to use for investment under the Active Investor Plus Visa. These funds can be held in cash, investments, or other forms of asset, but must be unencumbered and free from third-party claims. If assets such as shares, businesses, or real estate are nominated instead of liquid funds, applicants must provide evidence of market value. INZ requires applicants to maintain ownership of the nominated funds and provide evidence of any changes from the time of application until they are transferred into New Zealand and invested.

Applicants must provide clear evidence of ownership over the nominated funds or assets to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for investment. Funds may be owned solely by the applicant or jointly with their partner or dependent children If funds are held jointly with someone other than a partner or dependent child, only the applicant's share of the funds can be counted toward the investment threshold. The funds must not be borrowed, except in cases where loans are secured against the applicant's assets and it is not economically viable or practical to liquidate the assets.

Investment Transfer

Applicants must transfer their nominated funds or proceeds from the sale of nominated assets to New Zealand through the banking system within six months of receiving approval in principle. A one-time extension of six months may be granted if the applicant can provide evidence of reasonable attempts to transfer the funds within the initial time frame. Transfers must be traceable and transparent, meaning they cannot involve physical cash transactions and must be conducted via recognised financial institutions, such as banks or authorised foreign exchange companies.

Funds must be transferred directly from the applicant's personal bank account or, in certain cases, from an approved third party, such as a solicitor's trust account, a pension scheme, or an investment portfolio account in the applicant's name.

Family Members

Principal applicants can include their partner and dependent children (aged 24 and under) in their application. To qualify, family members must meet health, character, and relationship requirements.

A partner must be in a genuine and stable relationship with the applicant, either through marriage, or an established partnership. Regardless of marital status, the couple must provide evidence of living together for at least 12 months before applying.

Dependent children must be unmarried, and rely on the applicant for financial and emotional support. Children aged 21 to 24 must provide evidence that they are financially dependent on the principal applicant or the applicant's partner.

Residence Visa, Compliance, Travel Conditions and Permanent Residence

Ongoing Compliance During Investment Period

Investors must meet ongoing compliance obligations throughout the investment period to maintain their visa status and qualify for permanent residency. These requirements ensure that investments remain in approved asset classes, funds are retained for the required duration, and residency obligations are met. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) conducts compliance checks at 24 months, and again at the end of the investment period.

At each checkpoint, investors must provide documentary evidence confirming that they have maintained their investments in eligible asset classes and that their funds remain compliant with the minimum investment threshold. This may include investment portfolio statements, fund manager confirmations, and financial reports. If an investment has been liquidated or reallocated, investors must demonstrate that the reinvested capital meets the visa's acceptable investment criteria.

Residence visa and Pathway to Permanent Residence

The Active Investor Plus Visa provides a clear pathway to permanent residence for investors who successfully meet all visa requirements over the designated investment period.

Initially a resident visa is granted which allows the holder to live, work, and study in New Zealand indefinitely, but initially includes a two-year travel facility. This means the visa holder can leave and re-enter New Zealand freely within the first two years from the date of approval. However, to extend this travel facility beyond the initial period, the investor must demonstrate compliance with the residence visa conditions, including maintaining their investment in acceptable assets, meeting the required stay period, and passing INZ's compliance checks at 24 months and at the end of the investment period. If all conditions are met, the investor can apply for a variation of travel conditions, allowing continued international travel while retaining their resident status.

After the investment period, applicants can qualify for Permanent Residence. To meet the requirements they must:

Maintain their investment in eligible asset classes for the full three-year (Growth Category) or f ive-year (Balanced Category) period. Pass the 24-month, and final investment compliance checks, demonstrating that funds have remained in acceptable investments. Meet the minimum stay requirements, spending at least 21 days (Growth) or 105 days (Balanced) in New Zealand over the investment period, with possible reductions for higher investment amounts.

Once these conditions are met, investors can apply for permanent residence, which removes travel restrictions and grants them the right to live, work, and study in New Zealand indefinitely. Family members included in the original visa application will also become eligible for permanent residence.

