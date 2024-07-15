Online Portal Improvements Implemented

There have been improvements to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) online portal, which streamlines the filing process for Singapore Citizenship, Permanent Residence, and Related Long Term Visit Pass applications. Firstly, to ensure security and authenticity, all adult applicants and sponsors must use Singpass (a digital identity system used by Singapore residents and businesses to access government e-services securely) to access the portal and provide separate consent and declaration digitally for the submitted information. Before these improvements to the online system, this consent and declaration process were submitted through paper forms. Secondly, the portal has phased out offline application forms, requiring all data to be entered online and generating application forms based on the user's profile. Thirdly, there is a new rule for applicants to complete and submit online applications within 14 days of starting an application (whereas previously, they were only given seven days); otherwise, application documents will be deleted in the online system. Lastly, qualified individuals may now submit concurrent applications for multiple visa programs, such as the Long-Term Visit Pass and Permanent Residence, within a single application for a fee of SGD 130. Applicants will be notified of their eligibility for this option at the outset of their application process. These improvements not only enhance the overall user experience but also simplify the visa application process for specific visa programs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.