Polices For Student Pass Holders And Their Guardians Relaxed

Student Pass holders may now apply for Singapore Permanent Residency if they passed at least one national exam (e.g., Primary School Leaving Examination, General Certificate of Education 'N'/'O'/'A' level examinations) or are part of the Integrated Programme (a six-year course which eventually leads to the General Certificate of Education A-Level examination or International Baccalaureate Diploma or NUS High School Diploma, regardless of the number of years they have been studying in Singapore. Previously, Student Pass holders needed to wait for at least two years before they could apply for permanent residency. Separately, a male guardian (parent or grandparent) of a child studying in Singapore on a Student Pass may now apply for a Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP) and reside in Singapore to accompany and look after the foreign student, where previously only female guardians (either mothers or grandmothers) could apply for the LTVP. Only one guardian (either a parent or a grandparent) is allowed to accompany a student pass holder. Please refer to this link for further details.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.