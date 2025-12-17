Updated Submittal Process For Malaysia EP Applications

Effective Nov. 1, 2025, Employment Pass (EP) applications in Malaysia's eastern state of Sarawak must be submitted via a new online platform. Previously, Sarawak work permit applications were customarily prepared and submitted manually at Sarawak immigration offices.

As the state of Sarawak maintains autonomy over its own immigration borders, non-Sarawakians (i.e. Malaysians from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, as well as foreign nationals) are required to obtain a work permit to work in Sarawak.

The Immigration Labour Management Unit (ILMU) recently launched the "Advanced Labour & Immigration Aligned Network for Compliance System (ALIANCE)" platform for new EP applications. Companies are required to create an account on ALIANCE before they can submit new EP applications via the Gateway & Employment for Non-Sarawakians (GENESIS) portal, on the ALIANCE platform.

The launch of the new online platform is part of the ILMU's "Foreign Workers Transformation Approach" project, which aims to simplify, digitize and streamline the work permit application process. Currently, only new EP applications must be submitted via the online platform.

The authorities are planning to expand the online platform to include EP renewals, Professional Visit Pass (PVP) and Dependent Pass (DP) applications in the future.

