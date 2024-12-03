ARTICLE
3 December 2024

Update For Foreign Knowledge Worker Headcount Submissions For 2025

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore Firm Details
Following automatic approval process implemented for Foreign Knowledge Worker (FKW) projections, employers of foreign workers in Malaysia can submit their headcounts...
Malaysia Immigration
Fragomen  

Following automatic approval process implemented for Foreign Knowledge Worker (FKW) projections, employers of foreign workers in Malaysia can submit their headcounts for 2025 starting January 1, 2025. As a reminder, projected FKW headcounts must be utilized within the current year and cannot be carried over to the following year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Immigration Law and Legal Insights
Authors
Photo of Fragomen  
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More