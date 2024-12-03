Update For Foreign Knowledge Worker Headcount Submissions For 2025

Following automatic approval process implemented for Foreign Knowledge Worker (FKW) projections, employers of foreign workers in Malaysia can submit their headcounts for 2025 starting January 1, 2025. As a reminder, projected FKW headcounts must be utilized within the current year and cannot be carried over to the following year.

