New Proof Of Immigration Status Implemented

The Malaysian government has recently commenced issuing an Interim Endorsement Slip (IES) for holders of a long-term pass issued by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation. The IES, issued in both English and Bahasa Malaysia, is a temporary replacement for long-term pass stickers. Holders must keep the IES flat, neither folded nor laminated, as proof of immigration status. If issued a new passport, they must carry both the old and the new passports to prove their status, as the IES will only reflect the passport tied to its approval.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.