Shorter Labor Market Testing Requirement For Employment Pass Applicants Introduced

Update - October 8, 2024: The Hiring Outcome Report for the MyFutureJobs portal can now be submitted online via the portal itself, as opposed to via email to the MyFuture Jobs officer. This will save time as the labor market testing steps are consolidated onto the portal.

July 21, 2023: The Malaysian government has reduced the duration of time for which companies must advertise a job via the MYFuture Jobs portal as part of the labor market test prior to initiating an Employment Pass (EP) application, to 14 days, down from 30 days. This updated regulation aligns with the government's aim to streamline Work Pass applications in Malaysia and supports companies by enabling them to onboard potential hires more quickly. Employers should note that they must still obtain an Approval Letter from the Malaysian Social Security Organization before they submit an EP application. The usual automatic exemptions to the job advertising requirement (such as those who hold a C-Suite or Key Post, those with total monthly salary above MYR 15,000, and those seeking EP renewals, among others) are still applicable.

