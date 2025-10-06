Upcoming Re-entry Permit Changes For Singapore Permanent Residents

Starting Dec. 1, Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) who are outside of Singapore without a valid Re-Entry Permit (REP) will have 180 days to apply for one before losing their PR status.

A valid REP is necessary whenever a PR travels out of Singapore. It allows them to retain their PR status while abroad. Currently, PRs who are outside of Singapore without a valid REP are deemed to have lost their PR status immediately. They have a one-month grace period after their REP has expired to apply for a new one if they wish to reinstate their PR status.

PR Status and Actions Needed Current Process From 01 Dec 2025 PR status, if outside Singapore without a valid REP Loses PR status Must apply for REP within 180 days to keep PR. Continues to be a PR within the 180 days or beyond that when REP application is pending Actions needed to reinstate PR status, if outside Singapore without a valid REP Apply for reinstatement of PR by applying for an REP within the one-month grace period PR reinstatement no longer allowed once PR status is lost. To submit fresh PR application, if eligible to do so REP application outcome and PR status If REP approved, PR reinstated If REP rejected, not a PR and PR is not reinstated If REP approved, retains PR status If REP rejected, loses PR status

PRs who fail to apply for a REP within the prescribed period will lose their PR status the day after this 180-day period ends, regardless of whether they have returned to Singapore or are still overseas. With this revision, there will no longer be an avenue for reinstatement once a PR loses their status.

Those without a valid REP will still be allowed to re-enter Singapore during the prescribed period if they meet ICA's usual assessment at Singapore immigration checkpoints.

