Upcoming Re-entry Permit Changes For Singapore Permanent Residents

Starting Dec. 1, Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) who are outside of Singapore without a valid Re-Entry Permit (REP) will have 180 days to apply for one before losing their PR status.
A valid REP is necessary whenever a PR travels out of Singapore. It allows them to retain their PR status while abroad. Currently, PRs who are outside of Singapore without a valid REP are deemed to have lost their PR status immediately. They have a one-month grace period after their REP has expired to apply for a new one if they wish to reinstate their PR status.
|PR Status and Actions Needed
|Current Process
|From 01 Dec 2025
|PR status, if outside Singapore without a valid REP
|Loses PR status
|Must apply for REP within 180 days to keep PR. Continues to be a PR within the 180 days or beyond that when REP application is pending
|Actions needed to reinstate PR status, if outside Singapore without a valid REP
|Apply for reinstatement of PR by applying for an REP within the one-month grace period
|PR reinstatement no longer allowed once PR status is lost. To submit fresh PR application, if eligible to do so
|REP application outcome and PR status
|If REP approved, PR reinstated
|If REP rejected, not a PR and PR is not reinstated
|If REP approved, retains PR status
|If REP rejected, loses PR status
PRs who fail to apply for a REP within the prescribed period will lose their PR status the day after this 180-day period ends, regardless of whether they have returned to Singapore or are still overseas. With this revision, there will no longer be an avenue for reinstatement once a PR loses their status.
Those without a valid REP will still be allowed to re-enter Singapore during the prescribed period if they meet ICA's usual assessment at Singapore immigration checkpoints.
