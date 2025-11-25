Thailand Launches Online Platform For Work Permit Applications

Thailand officially ended the use of the traditional paper-based Thai work permit system. As of Oct. 13, 2025, it has replaced the previous "Blue Book" with a fully digital platform known as the e-Work Permit System. This marks a major modernization effort by the Ministry of Labor, designed to make the entire work permit process more efficient, secure, and transparent. This digital platform allows foreigners to apply for the work permit anywhere and anytime.

All foreign employees and their sponsoring entities in Thailand are now required to submit applications for new work permits, including Urgent Work Permits, renewals and cancellations online via this platform.

What is the E-work Permit System?

The new e-Work Permit System fully digitizes the entire work permit lifecycle, from registration and submission to tracking and final approval, without having to meet in person. One of its most notable innovations is the credit-card-sized permit that contains an embedded QR code and barcode. This makes verification faster and enhances security by linking directly to government databases.

By introducing biometric authentication and centralized records, the Ministry of Labor aims to reduce unnecessary office visits, cut processing times, and prevent fraudulent applications, which aligns with Thailand's broader goal of improving administrative efficiency through digital transformation.

The new system functions as a one-stop service, significantly reducing processing times and eliminating the need to submit multiple applications. Applicants can complete the application form at the website: https://ewp.doe.go.th/, verify their documents and make the appointment online at one of over 40 Foreign Work Permit Service Centers nationwide. At these centers, biometric data is collected and work permit cards are issued. These processes take around 12 minutes.

The e-Work Permit system is part of initiatives by the Ministry of Labor to modernize public services through a public-private partnership aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

Who Must Use the E-Work Permit System

Starting October 13, 2025, Thailand's new e-Work Permit System became mandatory for all foreign workers and employers who require work authorization in Thailand. This includes most holders of work-eligible visas, such as Non-Immigrant "B" Visas, Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visas, and Smart Visas.

Employers will be required to register and verify their identity through the ThaiID mobile app before submitting applications on the new digital platform. The Ministry of Labor has confirmed that the e-Work Permit System will replace the traditional "blue book" permits, which are being phased out.

During the transition period, holders of existing blue book permits may continue using them until expiration, after which all renewals and new applications must be processed online through the e-Work Permit System.

Main Features and Benefits

The e-Work Permit system offers several practical advantages that simplify the process for both foreign employees and their employers. Here are the main features that the new system offers:

24/7 Online Access: Employers and employees can submit applications, check status updates, and pay fees anytime, anywhere. Faster Processing Times: Bangkok: 7–10 working days Provincial Offices: 10–12 working days BOI Companies: 1–3 working days via the Single Window System website Real-Time Tracking: Applicants receive instant notifications through email, SMS, and Line Official Account. Enhanced Security: The use of QR code verification, biometric authentication, and centralized databases ensures reliable identity protection and data integrity.

