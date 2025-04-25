Thailand Launches Mandatory Digital Arrival Card For Foreign Nationals

Thailand's Immigration Bureau has announced the launch of the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) as part of ongoing efforts to improve entry procedures and streamline immigration processing.

Effective May 1, 2025, all foreign nationals with any type of visa entering Thailand by any means will be required to complete the TDAC online prior to arrival. This requirement does not apply to individuals transiting or transferring through Thailand without passing through immigration control, or to those entering with a border pass.

Foreign nationals planning to enter Thailand must complete and submit their TDAC within the three days prior to their arrival date. The form, which collects passport information, personal details, travel information (e.g., flight number), Thai accommodation information, and a health declaration—can be filled out in English online at https://tdac.immigration.go.th. Once the form is submitted, an acknowledgment will be sent to the email address entered on the form. This acknowledgment must be presented at the immigration checkpoint in Thailand along with travel documents for verification.

The Thai government strongly encourages all foreign passport holders to complete the TDAC ahead of their departure to prevent any entry delays or issues at the checkpoint.

