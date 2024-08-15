Visa Exemption For Nationals Of 93 Countries And Territories In Thailand

In accordance with the regulations of the Kingdom of Thailand, nationals of 93 specific countries and territories are eligible for visa exemption under certain conditions. This exemption applies for purposes such as tourism, business engagements, urgent work, or ad-hoc work, allowing a stay of up to 60 days. An extension of stay for an additional period not exceeding 30 days may be granted at the discretion of the immigration officer. It is important to note that any extension beyond the initial 60 days up to a total of 90 days requires the applicant to apply for an appropriate visa in Thailand.
Eligibility and Application Process
Nationals eligible for visa exemption include citizens from:
Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea (ROK), Kosovo, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE, UK, USA, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.
The following countries have bilateral agreements for visa exemptions with Thailand: Argentina, Chile, and Myanmar (International Passports Only)
For individuals requiring necessary or urgent work or ad-hoc work in Thailand, a notification must be submitted in person at any international airport or labor office within the country. This process, which takes one working day, can only commence after the foreign national has entered Thailand. The work activity must be completed within 15 days.
Types of Work Permitted
The types of necessary or urgent work permitted include:
- Organizing conferences, trainings, seminars, exhibitions, or trade fairs
- Conducting special academic lectures
- Aviation superintendent
- Occasional internet audits
- Technical issue resolution
- Quality control or inspection of products/goods
- Inspection or improvement of production processes
- Machinery and equipment system inspection or maintenance
- Machinery installation and maintenance
- Electric train technician
- Aircraft or aircraft equipment system technician
- Consulting work on machinery maintenance or control systems
- Machinery demonstration and testing
- Movie filming and slide photographing
- Recruitment for overseas job placement
- Technical skill testing for overseas job placement
Destination Thailand Visa (DTV)
Destination Thailand visas can also be applied for through the Thai e-visa website. This type of visa costs 10,000 THB and is valid for 5 years (multiple entries), with a 180-day stay per entry. It is available for foreigners who are digital nomads, remote workers, and freelancers, as well as those participating in activities such as:
- Muay Thai courses
- Thai cooking classes
- Sports training
- Medical treatment
- Seminars
- Musical festivals
Spouses and dependent children of DTV holders are also eligible.
Visa on Arrival (VOA)
Nationals from the following 31 countries and territories are eligible to apply for a visa on arrival at immigration checkpoints for tourism purposes. This visa costs 2,000 THB and allows for a stay of up to 15 days for a single entry. The list of eligible countries and territories is as follows:
Armenia, Belarus, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bulgaria, China, Costa Rica, Cyprus, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malta, Mexico, Namibia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Taiwan, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, and Venezuela.
Non-ED Plus Visa
Non-ED Plus Visas is designed to support international students studying at universities in Thailand at the bachelor's degree level or higher. The benefits of this visa include:
- Exemption from Re-Entry Permit: Students can leave and re-enter Thailand during their studies without needing a re-entry permit.
- Extensions of Stay: Universities or institutions will handle visa extension applications on behalf of the students.
- Extended Stay for Graduates: After graduation, students can extend their stay in Thailand for up to 1 year to seek employment, travel, or engage in other activities. They are also eligible to apply for a new type of visa in Thailand if they secure employment.
Visa Exemption For Nationals Of 93 Countries And Territories In Thailand
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.