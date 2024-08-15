Visa Exemption For Nationals Of 93 Countries And Territories In Thailand

In accordance with the regulations of the Kingdom of Thailand, nationals of 93 specific countries and territories are eligible for visa exemption under certain conditions. This exemption applies for purposes such as tourism, business engagements, urgent work, or ad-hoc work, allowing a stay of up to 60 days. An extension of stay for an additional period not exceeding 30 days may be granted at the discretion of the immigration officer. It is important to note that any extension beyond the initial 60 days up to a total of 90 days requires the applicant to apply for an appropriate visa in Thailand.

Eligibility and Application Process

Nationals eligible for visa exemption include citizens from:

Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea (ROK), Kosovo, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE, UK, USA, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The following countries have bilateral agreements for visa exemptions with Thailand: Argentina, Chile, and Myanmar (International Passports Only)

For individuals requiring necessary or urgent work or ad-hoc work in Thailand, a notification must be submitted in person at any international airport or labor office within the country. This process, which takes one working day, can only commence after the foreign national has entered Thailand. The work activity must be completed within 15 days.

Types of Work Permitted

The types of necessary or urgent work permitted include:

Organizing conferences, trainings, seminars, exhibitions, or trade fairs

Conducting special academic lectures

Aviation superintendent

Occasional internet audits

Technical issue resolution

Quality control or inspection of products/goods

Inspection or improvement of production processes

Machinery and equipment system inspection or maintenance

Machinery installation and maintenance

Electric train technician

Aircraft or aircraft equipment system technician

Consulting work on machinery maintenance or control systems

Machinery demonstration and testing

Movie filming and slide photographing

Recruitment for overseas job placement

Technical skill testing for overseas job placement

Destination Thailand Visa (DTV)

Destination Thailand visas can also be applied for through the Thai e-visa website. This type of visa costs 10,000 THB and is valid for 5 years (multiple entries), with a 180-day stay per entry. It is available for foreigners who are digital nomads, remote workers, and freelancers, as well as those participating in activities such as:

Muay Thai courses

Thai cooking classes

Sports training

Medical treatment

Seminars

Musical festivals

Spouses and dependent children of DTV holders are also eligible.

Visa on Arrival (VOA)

Nationals from the following 31 countries and territories are eligible to apply for a visa on arrival at immigration checkpoints for tourism purposes. This visa costs 2,000 THB and allows for a stay of up to 15 days for a single entry. The list of eligible countries and territories is as follows:

Armenia, Belarus, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bulgaria, China, Costa Rica, Cyprus, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malta, Mexico, Namibia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Taiwan, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, and Venezuela.

Non-ED Plus Visa

Non-ED Plus Visas is designed to support international students studying at universities in Thailand at the bachelor's degree level or higher. The benefits of this visa include:

Exemption from Re-Entry Permit: Students can leave and re-enter Thailand during their studies without needing a re-entry permit.

Extensions of Stay: Universities or institutions will handle visa extension applications on behalf of the students.

Extended Stay for Graduates: After graduation, students can extend their stay in Thailand for up to 1 year to seek employment, travel, or engage in other activities. They are also eligible to apply for a new type of visa in Thailand if they secure employment.

