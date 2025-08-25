CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert - Week 34.2025

China: New visa category for young scientific and technological talents forthcoming

The Chinese government has announced the introduction of a new visa category, the K visa, effective 1 October 2025.

The K visa is intended for young foreign talent in science and technology and, compared to other existing visa categories, is designed to offer more flexibility in terms of the number of entries, validity period and permitted length of stay, as well as a simplified application process.

Overview of the changes

On 14 August 2025, Chinese Premier Li Qiang signed a State Council decree announcing changes to the People's Republic of China's regulations on the entry and exit of foreigners. The changes include the addition of the K visa to the list of ordinary visa categories.

Details:

Scope of application:

The K visa is intended for foreign nationals who are recognized as young scientific and technological talents and enables them to participate in exchange programs, scientific and technological events and activities, entrepreneurial and business activities in China.

Eligibility:

Eligible applicants include individuals who:

have obtained a bachelor's degree or higher in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) from a recognized domestic or international university or research institution

or

have completed professional training or scientific research work in relevant fields at such institutions.

Advantages:

Compared to other visas, the K visa is intended to offer more flexibility in terms of the number of entries, validity period and permitted length of stay, and to have a simplified application process.

Impact and benefits:

This visa is intended to expand and facilitate access to global talent, particularly for organizations that wish to collaborate with foreign innovators and researchers without formal employment relationships. It is not yet known whether and what types of work activities will be permitted under this visa. We will provide information here as soon as the Chinese government publishes new information on this matter.

China: Einführung einer neuen Visumkategorie für junge wissenschaftliche und technologische Talente

Die chinesische Regierung hat die Einführung einer neuen Visumkategorie, dem K-Visum, mit Wirkung zum 1. Oktober 2025 angekündigt. Das K-Visum ist für junge ausländische Talente aus Wissenschaft und Technik gedacht und soll im Vergleich zu anderen, bereits bestehenden Visa-Kategorien mehr Flexibilität hinsichtlich der Anzahl der Einreisen, der Gültigkeitsdauer und der zulässigen Aufenthaltsdauer bieten sowie ein vereinfachtes Antragsverfahren ermöglichen.

Übersicht zu den Änderungen

Am 14. August 2025 unterzeichnete der chinesische Ministerpräsident Li Qiang einen Erlass des Staatsrats, mit dem Änderungen der Vorschriften der Volksrepublik China über die Ein- und Ausreise von Ausländern verkündet wurden. Zu den Änderungen gehört die Aufnahme des K-Visums in die Liste der gewöhnlichen Visumkategorien.

Im Detail:

Geltungsbereich:

Das K-Visum ist für ausländische Staatsangehörige vorgesehen, die als junge wissenschaftliche und technologische Talente anerkannt sind, und ermöglicht ihnen die Teilnahme an Austauschprogrammen, wissenschaftlichen und technologischen Veranstaltungen und Aktivitäten, unternehmerischen und geschäftlichen Aktivitäten in China.

Berechtigung:

Zu den berechtigten Antragstellern gehören Personen, die:

einen Bachelor-Abschluss oder einen höheren Abschluss in den Bereichen Wissenschaft, Technologie, Ingenieurwesen oder Mathematik (STEM) von einer anerkannten inländischen oder internationalen Universität oder Forschungseinrichtung erworben haben

oder

an solchen Einrichtungen eine berufliche Ausbildung oder wissenschaftliche Forschungsarbeit in relevanten Bereichen absolviert haben.

Vorteile:

Das K-Visum soll im Vergleich zu anderen Visa mehr Flexibilität hinsichtlich der Anzahl der Einreisen, der Gültigkeitsdauer und der zulässigen Aufenthaltsdauer bieten und über ein vereinfachtes Antragsverfahren verfügen.

Auswirkungen und Erleichterungen:

Dieses Visum soll den Zugang zu globalen Talenten erweitern und erleichtern, insbesondere für Organisationen, die mit ausländischen Innovatoren und Forschern ohne formelle Beschäftigungsverhältnisse zusammenarbeiten möchten.

Es ist zur Zeit noch nicht bekannt, ob und welche Arbeitstätigkeiten im Rahmen dieses Visums erlaubt sein werden. Wir werden an dieser Stelle informieren, sobald die chinesische Regierung hierzu neue Informationen veröffentlicht.

Egypt: New labor law forthcoming

Effective 15 September 2025, a new law will introduce the following changes regarding the employment of foreign workers:

CHANGES AND IMPACTS IN DETAIL

Repeal of the reciprocity clause: The reciprocity clause (i.e., the rule prohibiting Egyptian employers from hiring foreigners from countries that do not allow the hiring of Egyptian nationals) may be abolished at the discretion of the Ministry of Labor.

Quotas for foreign workers: The minister will set the quota for the employment of foreigners and outline any exceptions in the implementing regulations, which are expected in October 2025. The exact conditions of the quota have not yet been announced, and further clarification is expected in the announcement in October 2025. The current quota requires employers to hire nine Egyptian workers for every foreign worker.

Mandatory testing: With the introduction of the new law, employers will be allowed to test foreign workers for communicable diseases and drugs. Currently, they cannot require such tests. Refusal to undergo such tests will be considered an admission of drug use and may result in referral to the labor court.

New reporting requirement: A new regulation requires employers to notify the Ministry of Labor if a foreign employee is absent for 15 consecutive working days without valid reason. This obligation does not currently exist.

Non-traditional employment relationships: The new law will officially recognize non-traditional employment relationships such as teleworking, part-time work, flexible working hours and job sharing. Currently, these employment relationships are not explicitly regulated in the applicable law. These agreements are governed by written contracts, either in paper form or electronically.

Multiple employers and self-employment: The new law will also allow employment with multiple employers and self-employment alongside other work, as long as confidentiality is maintained and the conditions are clearly defined. The employment relationship can be proven by any evidence provided by the employee.

Employment contracts: Under the new laws, employment contracts are subject to the following new rules:

Mandatory start date: Employment contracts must expressly include a start date. This is not currently required.

Language requirements: Employment contracts must continue to be written in Arabic (as before), but it will also be possible to submit contracts in the foreign employee's native language if they do not understand Arabic (which is not currently possible). In the event of disputes, however, it should be noted that the Arabic version always takes precedence.

Additional copy: In addition to the requirement that the employer, the employee and the social security institution each receive a copy of the employment contract (as is currently required), employers will in future also have to send a copy to the employment office.

Further clarifications on the above rules are expected in the forthcoming implementing regulations, which are expected to be published in October 2025.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.