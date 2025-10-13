EU Pact On Migration And Asylum: Switzerland's Dilemma – Solidarity Or Isolation?

The new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum: Challenges and Opportunities for Switzerland

The EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, adopted by the EU on 14 May 2024, presents new challenges for Switzerland. As an associated Schengen/Dublin state, Switzerland is obliged to adopt parts of the pact and adapt its national law. This blog post analyses the most important points of the pact, the position of the Federal Council, and the debate in Parliament to shed light on the implications for Switzerland.

The Federal Council adopted the dispatch on the adaptation of Swiss law to the new European Pact on Migration and Asylum on 21 March 2025.

The cornerstones of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum

With the pact the EU is aiming for a more efficient, crisis-resistant and solidary migration and asylum system. Core goals are the containment of irregular migration, the harmonisation of asylum procedures and the reduction of secondary migration within the Schengen Area. A central mechanism is the solidary distribution of asylum seekers, to relieve member states with high migration pressure.

The Swiss Perspective

The Federal Council welcomes the reform and emphasises Switzerland's interest in a functioning European migration and asylum policy as Switzerland's geographical location makes it particularly dependent on a stable system. Switzerland must adopt five of the pact's ten legal texts, especially in the Dublin area1. This includes adjustments to the clarification of responsibility for asylum applications, shorter deadlines for transfers, and improved consideration of an applicant's connection to a specific Dublin state. The revised Eurodac Regulation with extended data collection provisions also affects Switzerland.

The debate surrounding the solidarity mechanism

While the adoption of the Dublin Regulation is largely undisputed, the debate heats up on the solidarity mechanism. For Switzerland, participation in it is voluntary. The Federal Council sees this as an opportunity to strengthen the European system and generally supports participation. In the consultation, the cantons were divided. Some support the adoption, others express concerns about the financial and personnel costs. Critical voices see the pact as focusing on sealing off and deterrence and call for greater Swiss participation in the solidarity mechanism.

The parliamentary debate

The National Council's Political Affairs Committee has largely approved the drafts for implementing the pact. It supports conditional participation in the solidarity mechanism, linked to a functioning Dublin System with the states relevant to Switzerland. Minority motions call for either no participation at all or only financial participation. The debate highlights the distinct positions in Parliament and the difficulty faced in finding a consensus.

Outlook and Challenges

The implementation of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum presents Switzerland with complex challenges. The adaptation of national law, the integration of the new Dublin regulations, and the decision on participation in the solidarity mechanism all require careful consideration. Switzerland must protect its interests and at the same time fulfil its responsibility as part of the European migration and asylum system. The debate in Parliament will show which path Switzerland will ultimately take. It is important to consider the different perspectives and to find a solution that serves both national interests and European solidarity. The coming months will be crucial in setting the course for Switzerland's future migration policy.

Conclusion

The EU Pact on Migration and Asylum represents a crucial step in the reform of the European migration and asylum system. Switzerland, as an associated Schengen/Dublin state, is closely linked to this system and must face the new challenges. The debate surrounding the pact's implementation and participation in the solidarity mechanism highlights the complexity of the issue and the differing interests. It remains to be seen how Switzerland will define its role in the European context and which concrete measures it will take to meet the challenges of migration.

Footnote

1 Dublin is a legislative framework for determining which Dublin State is responsible for examining a specific asylum application. The Dublin States are all of the EU Member States plus the four associated States (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein).

