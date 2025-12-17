Quotas For Foreigners In Switzerland In 2026

At its meeting on 19 November 2025, the Federal Council decided to maintain the maximum numbers for workers from third countries and service providers from the EU/EFTA area unchanged for 2026.

At its meeting on 19 November 2025, the Federal Council decided to maintain the maximum numbers for workers from third countries and service providers from the EU/EFTA area unchanged for 2026. The separate quota for United Kingdom (UK) citizens will also be extended for another year. This decision is intended to allow the Swiss economy to continue recruiting qualified workers despite the uncertain economic outlook and ongoing demand for skilled labour. The corresponding amendment to the Ordinance on Admission, Residence and Employment (VZAE) will enter into force on 1 January 2026.

Switzerland's dual immigration system

Switzerland manages its immigration through a dual system. While EU/EFTA citizens enjoy freedom of movement, strict regulations apply to workers from all other countries is subject to strict regulations. The aim is to meet the economy's need for highly qualified specialists without competing with the domestic labour force. This principle is ensured by two key barriers:

Priority for Swiss nationals: Companies must demonstrate that they have been unable to find a suitable candidate for a vacant position in Switzerland or the EU/EFTA area. Quotas: Even if the priority for Swiss nationals is met, the Federal Council sets annual limits on the number of available permits. In recent years, however, this second hurdle has not been a significant obstacle, as the number of available permits has exceeded company applications.

Quotas for 2026 in detail

Third-country nationals: As in the previous year, a maximum of 8,500 qualified professionals from third countries can be recruited in 2026. This quota comprises 4,500 residence permits (B) and 4,000 short-stay permits (L).

As in the previous year, a maximum of 8,500 qualified professionals from third countries can be recruited in 2026. This quota comprises 4,500 residence permits (B) and 4,000 short-stay permits (L). EU/EFTA service providers: For posted workers from EU/EFTA companies with assignments exceeding 120 days per year, 3,000 short-stay permits (L) and 500 residence permits (B) will continue to be available.

For posted workers from EU/EFTA companies with assignments exceeding 120 days per year, 3,000 short-stay permits (L) and 500 residence permits (B) will continue to be available. British national: The post-Brexit separate regulation for the United Kingdom will continue. For 2026, 2,100 residence permits (B) and 1,400 short-stay permits (L) are allocated for workers from the UK.

The cantons receive the majority of these quotas. Companies seeking to employ a third-country national must submit their application to the relevant canton, which then reviews the application and decides whether to issue a permit from its quota. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) holds a small portion of the quotas as a federal reserve. This reserve is used when a canton exhausts its quota or for cases of special interest to Switzerland as a whole.

Analysis of quota utilisation 2024/2025

In recent years, available quotas have not been fully utilised. By the end of 2024, companies had used 74% of the third-country quotas (B and L). The quotas for EU/EFTA service providers were 50% utilised, while the separate UK quota was only 21% utilised.

This trend continued in 2025: by the end of September, 52% of third-country quotas and 38% of quotas for EU/EFTA service providers had been used. Demand for permits for UK nationals remained low, with utilisation at only 17%.

Conclusion and outlook

By maintaining the quotas, the Federal Council is responding to the persistently low unemployment rate and the Swiss economy's need for skilled workers. This measure is intended to offer companies stability and planning security amid economic uncertainties, such as those related to US tariff policy. The decision follows a consultation with the cantons and social partners and is based on current immigration figures and economic forecasts.

