Switzerland Work Permit Quota Allocations For 2026

The Swiss Federal Council has confirmed that the current work permit quotas will remain unchanged for 2026, ensuring continuity for employers and access to essential skilled talent. The revised Ordinance on Admission, Residence and Gainful Activity (OASA) will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Quotas for Third-Country Nationals (Non-EU/EFTA)

Switzerland will continue to authorize up to 8,500 non-EU/EFTA professionals in 2026:

4,500 B residence permits

B residence permits 4,000 L short-term permits

Quotas for EU/EFTA Service Providers (Assignments over 120 days)

Quotas remain unchanged:

3,000 L permits

L permits 500 B permits

Separate Quotas for UK Nationals

Maintained for another year, enabling Swiss employers to recruit British talent outside the free movement framework:

1,400 L permits

L permits 2,100 B permits

The decision is based on the need to keep work permit numbers predictable for Swiss businesses. Maintaining the same quota levels helps companies manage ongoing labour shortages and navigate current economic uncertainties — meaning that the government wants to give employers stability at a time when hiring remains difficult.

Companies may continue to hire highly qualified professionals from outside the EU/EFTA when no suitable candidates can be recruited locally or within the free-movement area.

The Federal Council's decision reflects input from the cantons, social partners, and labour market data.

Official source: Ressortissants d'États tiers : le Conseil fédéral maintient les mêmes contingents pour 2026