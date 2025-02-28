Over 33,000 Malta Residence Permits Granted To Tackle Workforce Gaps

Malta has established itself as a leading choice for expatriates and remote workers, having issued over 33,400 residence permits in 2024. With a rising demand for skilled professionals, the country offers attractive visa programmes such as the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) and the Nomad Visa Scheme to attract global talent.

Key Highlights

In 2024, a total of 33,455 residence permits were issued, with 4,073 of those granted through the Nomad Visa and Residence Programmes. The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) saw over 1,500 applications received. These initiatives contributed significantly to Malta's economy, generating €46 million in revenue for the country's Consolidated Fund.

Breakdown of Residence Permits in 2024

Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)

Over 1,500 applications were received, contributing a total of €46 million to the government's Consolidated Fund. Of this, €36 million was generated from property purchases, while €50 million was added through five-year lease contracts. These figures highlight the significant financial impact of the programme.

Nomad Residence Permit

A total of 1,031 applications were submitted under Malta's Nomad Visa Scheme, which continues to attract remote workers looking for a European base with favourable tax policies. This growing interest highlights Malta's appeal as a destination for those seeking flexibility in their work and lifestyle.

Rising Demand for Foreign Workers in Malta

Malta's economy is experiencing a significant demand for skilled foreign workers, particularly in industries facing labor shortages due to an aging population, a growing economy, and a mismatch between local workforce skills and industry needs. Key sectors actively seeking professionals from abroad include healthcare, construction, transportation and food service.

With ample job opportunities for those with the right expertise, Malta is becoming an increasingly attractive option for skilled migration, further strengthened by government initiatives such as tax incentives for foreign professionals, streamlined work permit processing, and investment in key industries to create more employment opportunities.

Why Foreign Professionals Choose Malta

Malta's strategic location in the Mediterranean offers excellent access to both Europe and North Africa, making it an ideal hub for business and travel. Through the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) and the Nomad Visa, the country provides pathways to long-term residence with attractive financial incentives. In addition, labour shortages in key industries create strong job prospects for foreign professionals, while Malta's high quality of life, warm climate, and thriving expat community make it a desirable place to live and work.

As Malta continues to issue residence permits at a growing rate, it remains an appealing destination for expatriates, skilled professionals, and digital nomads. With its expanding economy and welcoming immigration policies, the country presents promising opportunities for those looking to live and work in a dynamic, globally connected environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.