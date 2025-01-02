Golden Visa Program To Be Eliminated

Congress approved a law that includes the discontinuation of the Golden Visaprogramin Spain. Therefore, when the law is effective (which is expected to occur three months after it is published in the Official Gazette – which is expected to happen within the next few days), the program (for all categories) will end. During the three-month 'transition period', Golden Visa applications will still be accepted. Applications pending as of the effective date of the law will still be reviewed. Applications approved before the effective date of the law will be renewable, even after the transitional period ends.

