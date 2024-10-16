ARTICLE
16 October 2024

Delays For Residence Card Collection In Barcelona

Spain Immigration
Due to a shortage of police officers, it is now more difficult to obtain Residence Card collection appointments in Barcelona. Affected individuals are foreign nationals who submitted Residence Card fingerprints in Barcelona, who must collect their Residence Card in Barcelona (and have no alternative). Those who already have an appointment should not cancel it, as scheduling a new one will likely be challenging. Affected foreign nationals who seek to travel through the Schengen Area (who cannot obtain a Residence Card due to the delays) can apply for a re-entry permit in person with an appointment at a different branch of the police department (though this would only allow re-entry back to Spain, not entry to other EU countries). 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

