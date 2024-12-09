Upcoming Regulations Will Relax Family And Residency Pathways

Liberalization of family-related immigration pathways. Two changes to family-related immigration pathways will be as follows: New permit. A new five-year temporary residence permit for certain non-EU family members of Spanish nationals will be introduced. Eligible family members will include spouses, children up to the age of 26, and parents. Such permit holders will be able to work automatically.

Expanded permit. The family reunion permit – which is open to the immediate family members of eligible non-EU foreign national residents in Spain – will be expanded to include de facto relationships, provided that the couple have either a) lived together for at least 12 months or b) have children (in which case there is no minimum cohabitation period). As is the case currently, permit holders will be automatically granted work rights. This permit is valid for the same length as the principal residence permit holder.

These reforms will increase the number of individuals who are eligible to work, helping employers find suitable talent. Additionally, the reforms may also increase talent attraction and retention in Spain – with the employability of family members often being a critical economic consideration when making a mobility decision.