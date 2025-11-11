New Rules, New Rates: Romania's Latest Tax Moves

Cristina Radu’s articles from Eurofast are most popular:

In the past two weeks, Romanian authorities have introduced several procedural and legislative updates impacting tax compliance, VAT treatment, and international taxation. These measures are part of Romania's ongoing efforts to streamline fiscal administration, support digital transformation within ANAF, and align with international tax standards.

1. Updated ANAF Procedures & Forms

Mandatory use of updated tax registration forms (010, 020, 093, 700)

Electronic issuance of VAT registration certificate through the SPV platform

Clarifications on the transition to monthly VAT reporting for intra‑EU acquisitions (AIC)

A new five‑business‑day deadline to notify ANAF of any event that triggers VAT obligation

Why This Matters

These updates are designed to simplify and digitalize interactions with ANAF, reducing paper‑based procedures and administrative delays. However, businesses must ensure timely filing and accurate taxpayer profile updates to avoid compliance risks.

2. VAT Reporting for Intra‑EU Transactions

Quarterly VAT taxpayers performing intra‑EU acquisitions must shift to monthly VAT reporting. A monthly notification to ANAF bust be submitted within five business days after the reporting month

Impact

While this change increases administrative obligations for affected businesses it enhances compliance with EU anti‑fraud mechanisms.

3. Newly Ratified Double Tax Treaties

Two new double tax treaties have been ratified and are expected to take effect from 1 January 2026:

Romania – United Kingdom: Dividends 5%, Interest 3%, Royalties 3%

Romania – Andorra: Dividends 0–5%, Interest 3%, Royalties 5%

Why It Matters

The treaties reduce withholding tax rates and enhance cross‑border tax certainty for investors and businesses, supporting Romania's position as a competitive investment destination..

4. VAT Exemption Threshold

The VAT exemption threshold has been confirmed at RON 395,000. This threshold applies to micro‑entities, PFAs, and freelancers allowing them to remain outside the VAT system provided their turnover does not exceed this limit.

Key Takeaways

Use the latest ANAF forms

File VAT notifications within 5 business days if performing AIC

Prepare documentation for applying new tax treaties effective 2026

Monitor turnover against the RON 395,000 VAT threshold

How Eurofast Can Assist

Our team can support you with:

Updating tax registrations and declarations

Ensuring VAT compliance and reporting accuracy

Providing double‑tax treaty advisory for international structures

Continuous monitoring fiscal changes and strategic guidance

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.