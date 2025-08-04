ARTICLE
4 August 2025

Important Fiscal Changes In Romania Starting August 2025 / January 2026

Kinstellar

Contributor

July 2025 – On 25 July 2025, the Romanian Parliament adopted Law 141/2025 regulating a series of important fiscal changes that will enter into force starting August 2025, as summarised below.
Romania Tax
Theodor Artenie,Roxana Gheorghe, and Carmen Mazilu
Increase of the dividend tax from 10% to 16% for all taxpayers obtaining income from dividends, i.e., companies, individuals, and non-residents. The increased tax applies to dividends distributed starting 1 January 2026. Certain transitory rules will apply to dividends distributed based on interim financial statements prepared during 2025 (or a modified fiscal year starting in 2025).

Increase of the supplementary turnover tax for credit institutions (including banks) as follows:

  • from 2% to 4% for the period 1 July 2025 – 31 December 2025;
  • from 1% to 4% for the period 1 January 2026 – 31 December 2026.

Credit institutions—Romanian legal entities and Romanian branches of foreign credit institutions—holding a market share of less than 0.2% of the total net assets of the Romanian banking sector, will continue to apply a 2% turnover tax for the entire period 1 July 2025–31 December 2026.

The income tax for gambling income will increase.

The standard VAT rate will increase from 19% to 21%.

The 9% reduced VAT rate will increase to 11%. Additionally, the list of supplies for which this reduced rate applies will be updated as follows:

  • removal – certain qualifying dwellings (i.e., under 120 sqm / RON 600,000) supplied to private individuals (transitory rules will apply);
  • removal – veterinary medicinal products;
  • removal – food supplements, sweet bread, biscuits, and bee feed;
  • introduction – supplies previously subject to the 5% VAT rate (e.g., school books; granting access to castles, museums, zoos and botanical gardens; firewood and thermic energy during the cold season);
  • removal – photovoltaic panels, solar thermal panels, heat pumps, and other high-efficiency heating systems supplied to private consumers or to public bodies;
  • removal – services consisting in granting access to fairs, amusement parks, cinemas, recreational parks, and sporting events.

Removal of the reduced rate of 5% starting 1 August 2025 – starting this date, the reduced VAT rate of 11% will apply to all supplies that previously fell under the 5% VAT rate.

Increase in excise duties on alcohol, cigarettes, and energy products (petrol, diesel, gas) starting 1 August 2025.

The following categories of individuals will need to pay health insurance contributions (optionally or mandatorily) to be insured in the public healthcare system (the list is not exhaustive):

  • Optional – the spouse and parents without their own income who are dependents of an insured person; otherwise, they are uninsured.
  • Optional – non-oncological patients with diseases included in the national health programs established by the Ministry of Health (certain transitory rules apply); otherwise, they are uninsured.
  • Mandatory – pensioners with pensions above RON 3,000 (this rule applies until 31 December 2027);
  • Mandatory – persons who are on parental leave;
  • Mandatory – individuals receiving unemployment benefits.

Authors
Theodor Artenie
Roxana Gheorghe
Carmen Mazilu
