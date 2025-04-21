Discount For The Payment Of Certain Tax Liabilities In Romania – Follow-Up

April 2025 – As described in our previous newsletter in September 2024, profit taxpayers and microenterprise income tax taxpayers in Romania benefit from a 3% discount of their annual profit/income tax liability related to fiscal year 2024/the modified fiscal year starting in 2024.

The procedure for applying the aforementioned discount was approved by Order 540/2025 published on 14 April 2025.

To benefit from this discount, taxpayers need to fulfil the following conditions:

they must have all mandatory tax returns submitted in due time;

the annual profit/income tax related to fiscal year 2024/the modified fiscal year starting in 2024, as the case may be, is paid in full within the applicable legal deadlines;

they must have no other outstanding tax/budgetary liabilities by the time the annual profit/income tax return is submitted in accordance with the law.

The discount applies also to taxpayers who are required to pay the domestic minimum turnover tax.

The tax authorities shall ex officio ascertain the fulfillment of the aforementioned conditions for granting the discount by issuing a decision after the expiration of the deadline for submitting the annual profit, respectively the micro-enterprise income tax return.

The discount amount is not refunded but is offset against the tax liabilities of qualifying taxpayers.

In case the taxpayer submits rectifying returns, by which:

the amount of tax is reduced—the amount of the discount is recalculated and a new decision is issued;

the amount of tax is increased or is reduced to zero—the discount is annulled.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.