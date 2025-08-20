Across The Pond, Into The Deep - US Persons And The Lure Of Offshore Opportunities

There have been major changes in the UK tax regime from 6 April 2025, and one group of individuals who are affected by these rule changes are US citizens, with the new regime presenting fresh opportunities for US individuals moving to the UK for various economic or personal reasons.

In recent months there has been a significant uptake of interest from US individuals who are considering moving to the UK in the short to medium term, and in this article we outline some of the key considerations that are relevant to such individuals as well as other US persons who have been present in the UK under the previous regime.

The article was originally published in TL4 Private Client Magazine – Issue 19: Offshore Edition - thoughtleaders4.com.

